Black Tie Ball at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino kicks off Winterfest 2019

It was a night of glitz and glam at the Hard Rock Hotel, Saturday. That’s because the Black Tie Ball officially kicked off Winterfest 2019. The Magic Carpet Reception, which is the big event before the boat parade this week, was filled with live music, dancing and incredible fashion, and did I mention I balanced a sword on my head?

There’s nothing like it in South Florida. In fact, it’s the hottest holiday party in town.

Attendees: “Happy Winterfest!”

Cue the band please. I’ve always wanted to say that.

The Winterfest Black Tie Ball was pure magic Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Susan Renneisen, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino: “With the theme, a whole new world, especially at the Hard Rock, where we’ve got a whole new world here with our Guitar Hotel and all of the exciting changes that we’ve made here, we have a whole new world here.”

Broadway Across America pulling out all the stops and performing songs from “Aladdin.”

Cast (singing): “A whole new world. A whole new world, that’s where we will be.”

I even worked a little magic on stage with my co-host, 7’s Jeff Lennox.

Jeff Lennox: “I have a wish.”

Shireen Sandoval: “What’s your wish?”

Jeff Lennox: “My wish has already come true. It’s being here with you tonight.”

Ha! I slipped him a 20 to say that.

Jeff cleans up good.

Check-out our social media shots for Instagram and shoutout to TA Couture for my amazing dress.

Winterfest attendee: “You have a Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and RumChata.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Here we go, cheers! Cheers to the holidays.”

By the way, don’t try this at home.

Shireen Sandoval: “It feels good!”

This shindig can only mean one thing: it’s almost time for the boat parade.

Lisa Scott-Founds, Winterfest: “It is the largest, one-day live spectator event in Florida, and that is for a reason because it is overwhelmingly fabulous. It’s gorgeous. It’s full of entertainment, design. There’s nothing like it.”

The big parade takes place this Saturday night, Dec. 14, in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.