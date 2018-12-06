‘Black Panther,’ ‘Vice’ top 2018 Golden Globes nominations

Stars love to put on gorgeous gowns, pricey jewelry and walk the red carpet at Hollywood award shows, but they gotta get nominated. The Golden Globes announced their nominees today, so let the games begin.

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job.”

“Vice” is kicking butt and taking names at the Golden Globe nominations Thursday in Beverly Hills.

The movie, about former VP Dick Cheney, received six nominations

Christian Bale transforms. He’s up for a Globe in Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, too.

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “Your family’s rich?”

Henry Golding (as Nick Young): “We are comfortable.”

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “That is exactly what a super rich person would say.”

In the Best Comedy or Musical category, everyone’s faves are “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Lupita Nyong’o (as Nakia): “You decide what kind of king you are going to be.”

Up for Best Movie Drama is “Black Panther.”

One of the first superhero blockbusters shattering box office records and racial barriers is plaguing movies and award shows.

Rounding out the category is Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and the book-to-screen adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk, plus the singing/drama combos “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born.”

Rami Malek earned a nomination for his role as Freddie Mercury.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were also nominated. And Cooper is up for best director.

In TV Musical or Comedies, there’s last year’s winner, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” up against Netflix series newcomer “The Kominsky Method.”

There’s also Jim Carrey’s latest, “Kidding,” HBO’s “Barry” and lone network entry “The Good Place.”

Best TV Series Drama nods have gone to “The Americans,” “Bodyguard,” “Homecoming” with Julia Roberts, “Pose” and “Killing Eve” with Sandra Oh.

Oh is also nominated for acting, plus she’s set to co-host the Golden Globes with funnyman Andy Samberg.

The Golden Globes are set to air Jan. 6.

