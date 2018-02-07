‘Black Panther’ takes blockbusters to Africa, and the future

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Black Panther” might be a Marvel superhero film, but director and co-writer Ryan Coogler says it’s the most personal he’s ever made.

Coogler says the film which is set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda allowed him to explore the question of what it means to be African and visit the continent for the first time. The “Creed” director says he found the experience profoundly moving and tried to put that emotion into the film.

“Black Panther’s” stars say they expect the film will change how Africa will be depicted in future films.

It hits theaters next week and is poised to be a massive hit for Marvel and The Walt Disney Co. Box office analysts are projecting a $150 million opening over President’s Day weekend.

