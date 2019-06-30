Black Bean Salad/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Too hot to eat? No worries — we’ve got a cool salad recipe that’s sure to satisfy! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Black Bean Salad
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn (canned, frozen or fresh)
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes (halved)
1 cup chopped bell pepper (red, yellow or orange)
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
4 tbs. fresh lime juice (1 1/2 limes)
1 tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, tomatoes, red pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, salt, chili powder and cumin. Stir well. Add chopped avocado and gently stir in.
- Check seasonings, and if needed, add more of what you like best.
To Plate:
Serve and enjoy! This dish can be made the day before — just wait and add the avocado until you’re ready to serve.
Serves: 6
