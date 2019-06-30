Black Bean Salad/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Too hot to eat? No worries — we’ve got a cool salad recipe that’s sure to satisfy! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Black Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 15 oz. can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn (canned, frozen or fresh)

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes (halved)

1 cup chopped bell pepper (red, yellow or orange)

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

4 tbs. fresh lime juice (1 1/2 limes)

1 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, tomatoes, red pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, salt, chili powder and cumin. Stir well. Add chopped avocado and gently stir in.

Check seasonings, and if needed, add more of what you like best.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy! This dish can be made the day before — just wait and add the avocado until you’re ready to serve.

Serves: 6

