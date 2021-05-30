Looking for something that’s fresh, healthy and delicious? We’ve got just the thing. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys!
The Dish: Black Bean Salad
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup corn (canned, fresh or frozen)
1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
1 cup chopped red bell pepper (yellow or orange are good too!)
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 1 1/2 limes
1 tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped
Method of Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, and then gently stir in the avocado. Season
with additional salt if necessary and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.