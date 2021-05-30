Looking for something that’s fresh, healthy and delicious? We’ve got just the thing. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Dish: Black Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 15 oz. can of black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn (canned, fresh or frozen)

1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes

1 cup chopped red bell pepper (yellow or orange are good too!)

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 1/2 limes

1 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, and then gently stir in the avocado. Season

with additional salt if necessary and enjoy!

