If your looking for something for brunch or dinner, we’ve got just the thing. Lets grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 box puff pastry

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

2 tbs. fresh thyme (can also use dried)

1 cup goat cheese, crumbled

ground black pepper to taste

olive oil (to drizzle)

1 egg (for egg wash)

*Recipe makes six roses.

Method of Preparation:



Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Very thinly slice the zucchini and squash- make sure they’re thin enough to bend. If you use a mandolin it will be much easier.

Lay out the pastry dough and cut it into 3 lengths each. Place the rounds of zucchini and squash along the left side of the cut pastry dough, overlapping each piece.

Sprinkle with fresh thyme, pepper and goat cheese. Lightly drizzle olive oil over each strip, then fold it over so the tops of the zucchini and squash rounds are showing along the edges.

Next, roll the strip up and place each zucchini rose in a muffin tin. Brush egg wash over each.

Bake for about 20 minutes until the roses are golden brown.



They are beautiful and delicious and perfect for your next brunch!

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.