It’s a different kind of lasagna that will have your mouth watering.

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

3/4 tsp. parsley flakes

1/2 tsp. each, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika

salt to taste

6 thin slices prosciutto

8 oz. shredded mozzarella

1-2 tbs. olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9 X 5 loaf pan with parchment paper. Spray lightly with olive oil.

Trim then slice your zucchini into thin pieces lengthwise. (Use a mandolin for perfect slices) Discard the outer skin slices.

In a small bowl, whisk together the bread crumbs, grated parmesan, dried parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt to taste.

Start off by sprinkling 1-2 tbs. of the breadcrumb mixture on the bottom of the pan.

Layer in a few slices of zucchini, overlapping each other. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture on top.

Next, add three crinkled slices of prosciutto to cover and then add the shredded mozzarella. Repeat the process until all the ingredients are layered in.

Top with mozzarella and sprinkle any remaining breadcrumb mixture. Add a drizzle of olive oil on top.

Bake for 25 minutes and remove from oven.

Let sit in pan for 10-15 minutes- remove, slice and serve.

Enjoy!

