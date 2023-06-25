It’s a different kind of lasagna that will have your mouth watering.
Ingredients:
2 medium zucchini
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
3/4 tsp. parsley flakes
1/2 tsp. each, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika
salt to taste
6 thin slices prosciutto
8 oz. shredded mozzarella
1-2 tbs. olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a 9 X 5 loaf pan with parchment paper. Spray lightly with olive oil.
- Trim then slice your zucchini into thin pieces lengthwise. (Use a mandolin for perfect slices) Discard the outer skin slices.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the bread crumbs, grated parmesan, dried parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt to taste.
- Start off by sprinkling 1-2 tbs. of the breadcrumb mixture on the bottom of the pan.
- Layer in a few slices of zucchini, overlapping each other. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture on top.
- Next, add three crinkled slices of prosciutto to cover and then add the shredded mozzarella. Repeat the process until all the ingredients are layered in.
- Top with mozzarella and sprinkle any remaining breadcrumb mixture. Add a drizzle of olive oil on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes and remove from oven.
- Let sit in pan for 10-15 minutes- remove, slice and serve.
Enjoy!
