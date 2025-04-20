(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Baking spray with flour

1 (4.9-ounce) whole-milk vanilla French-style yogurt, plus more for serving

3 large eggs

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. orange zest

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

Powdered sugar for dusting

Fresh berries and more yogurt for topping

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Lightly coat a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray; set aside.

Whisk together yogurt, eggs, granulated sugar, oil, orange zest, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until smooth.

Add flour, baking powder, and salt; whisk until dry ingredients are just incorporated.

Pour batter into prepared cake pan, and smooth top.

Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.

Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes.

Run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen it; invert the cake onto a wire rack. Let cake cool completely on rack, 1 to 2 hours.

Dust the cake with powdered sugar.

Serve slices with fresh berries and additional yogurt.

Enjoy!

