Ingredients:
Baking spray with flour
1 (4.9-ounce) whole-milk vanilla French-style yogurt, plus more for serving
3 large eggs
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp. orange zest
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
Powdered sugar for dusting
Fresh berries and more yogurt for topping
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Lightly coat a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray; set aside.
- Whisk together yogurt, eggs, granulated sugar, oil, orange zest, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until smooth.
- Add flour, baking powder, and salt; whisk until dry ingredients are just incorporated.
- Pour batter into prepared cake pan, and smooth top.
- Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.
- Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes.
- Run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen it; invert the cake onto a wire rack. Let cake cool completely on rack, 1 to 2 hours.
- Dust the cake with powdered sugar.
- Serve slices with fresh berries and additional yogurt.
Enjoy!
