(WSVN) - We’ve got a dish that’s as easy to whip up as it is to eat! It’s this morning’s Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

8 oz. block of feta cheese in brine

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbs. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tbs. cherry preserves (or you favorite)

2 tbs. pistachios, chopped

Method of Preparation:

In a blender or food processor, combine the feta, Greek yogurt, and olive oil.

Blend until creamy and smooth. You might need to scrape down the sides with a spatula and blend again. If you want it thinner, just add a bit more olive oil, but it will thin out as it blends.

Spread the whipped feta in a shallow bowl and top with cherry preserves.

Garnish with chopped pistachios.

Serve with crackers or crusty bread.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.