(WSVN) - We’ve got a dish that’s as easy to whip up as it is to eat! It’s this morning’s Bite with Belkys!
Ingredients:
8 oz. block of feta cheese in brine
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
2 tbs. olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 tbs. cherry preserves (or you favorite)
2 tbs. pistachios, chopped
Method of Preparation:
- In a blender or food processor, combine the feta, Greek yogurt, and olive oil.
- Blend until creamy and smooth. You might need to scrape down the sides with a spatula and blend again. If you want it thinner, just add a bit more olive oil, but it will thin out as it blends.
- Spread the whipped feta in a shallow bowl and top with cherry preserves.
- Garnish with chopped pistachios.
- Serve with crackers or crusty bread.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.