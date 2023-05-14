Ingredients:

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 small shallot, peeled and diced, approximately 2 Tbs.

2 Tbs. red-wine vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 thick slices of bacon, crumbled

8 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup buttermilk

2 Tbs. mayonnaise

1 Tbs. olive oil

1 Tsp. hot sauce

1 Tsp. lemon juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce, to taste

1 large head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed, cut into 8 wedges

2 Tbs. chives, finely minced

Method of Preparation:

Combine the tomatoes, shallots and vinegar in a small bowl and add salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.

For the dressing, put half the blue cheese into a medium-sized bowl and mash with a whisk.

Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise, olive oil, hot sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.

Mash and whisk the dressing until it is mostly smooth. Taste and add more of what you like- hot sauce, lemon juice, etc.

Whisk again and set aside.

To assemble the salad, place two wedges of lettuce on each plate and gently spoon the dressing over the top.

Sprinkle each wedge with crumbled bacon, then add the dressed tomato halves, and the remaining blue cheese crumbles. Top with minced chives.

This salad is a classic. Enjoy!

