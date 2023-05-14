Ingredients:
1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 small shallot, peeled and diced, approximately 2 Tbs.
2 Tbs. red-wine vinegar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 thick slices of bacon, crumbled
8 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup buttermilk
2 Tbs. mayonnaise
1 Tbs. olive oil
1 Tsp. hot sauce
1 Tsp. lemon juice
1 dash Worcestershire sauce, to taste
1 large head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed, cut into 8 wedges
2 Tbs. chives, finely minced
Method of Preparation:
- Combine the tomatoes, shallots and vinegar in a small bowl and add salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.
- For the dressing, put half the blue cheese into a medium-sized bowl and mash with a whisk.
- Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise, olive oil, hot sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Mash and whisk the dressing until it is mostly smooth. Taste and add more of what you like- hot sauce, lemon juice, etc.
- Whisk again and set aside.
- To assemble the salad, place two wedges of lettuce on each plate and gently spoon the dressing over the top.
- Sprinkle each wedge with crumbled bacon, then add the dressed tomato halves, and the remaining blue cheese crumbles. Top with minced chives.
This salad is a classic. Enjoy!
