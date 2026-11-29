There’s nothing better in the fall that a nice warm bowl of soup, and we have a recipe that the whole family is definitely going to love. Something yummy for the weather, and that’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

· 2 drained and rinsed cans 30 oz. canned chickpeas, canned

· 2 carrots

· 1/4 cup cilantro, fresh

· 3 cloves garlic

· 1 lb. gold potatoes

· 1 lime, juice of

· 1 yellow onion, large

· 4 cups broth

· 14 oz. coconut milk, canned

· 1 tsp. cinnamon, ground

· 1 tbsp. curry powder

· 1 kosher salt

· 1/2 tsp. red pepper

· 2 tbsp. coconut oil

· 1 tsp. cumin, ground

Directions:

In a large heavy pot with a lid, such as a Dutch oven, melt the coconut oil (2 tablespoons) over medium heat.

Add the diced onions and sauté over medium-low to low heat for 5-10 minutes, until softened and browned and starting to caramelize. (This is a great time to prep the rest of your ingredients)

Add the minced garlic (3 cloves), ground cinnamon (1 teaspoon), ground cumin (1 teaspoon), curry powder (1 tablespoon), and crushed red pepper, if using (½ teaspoon).

Stir to coat the onions and heat for about 1 minute, until spices are toasted and garlic is fragrant.

Add the diced potatoes, carrots, and drained and rinsed chickpeas. Stir to coat in the spices.

Pour in the broth (4 cups) and canned coconut milk.

Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes, or until potatoes have fully cooked (when pierced with a fork they are very tender). Turn off heat.

Optional: To thicken the soup a bit, you can use your immersion blender to blend the soup with a few pulses directly in the pot, or a potato masher to mash some of the ingredients up a bit. Be careful not to do too much, as you still want whole potatoes and chickpeas in there.

Stir in the fresh lime juice and the chopped fresh cilantro, if using. Add salt to taste.

Enjoy!

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