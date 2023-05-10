(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows us a healthier way to eat a popular snack. There’s a way to make them at home, Greek style. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Thomas Fotouras
The Restaurant: Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, Miami Beach
The Dish: Veggie Chips with Tzatziki Sauce
Ingredients:
Tzatziki Ingredients:
1 lb Greek yogurt
5 oz cucumber
2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1.5 Tbsp garlic
1 bunch dill
Salt and white pepper to taste
Zucchini & Eggplant Chips Ingredients:
One eggplant
2-3 zucchini
Both are thinly sliced with skin on.
Method of Preparation:
Method for Tzatziki:
- Mix / whip with a large spoon in a large bowl until it becomes a thick consistent spread.
- Refrigerate at least an hour before serving.
Method for veggie chips:
- Soak chips in cold water.
- Coat with flour.
- Dip back in cold water.
- Fry in soya bean oil (temp at 375), until golden brown.
- Take out from fryer, toss in bowl, season with sea salt and Greek mountain oregano.
To Plate:
Plate chips in a tower formation, served with tzatziki ramekin.
Calista Greek Seafood and Taverna
1444 Drexel Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
786-803-8657
calistataverna.com
