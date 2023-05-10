(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows us a healthier way to eat a popular snack. There’s a way to make them at home, Greek style. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Thomas Fotouras

The Restaurant: Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, Miami Beach

The Dish: Veggie Chips with Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

Tzatziki Ingredients:

1 lb Greek yogurt

5 oz cucumber

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1.5 Tbsp garlic

1 bunch dill

Salt and white pepper to taste

Zucchini & Eggplant Chips Ingredients:

One eggplant

2-3 zucchini

Both are thinly sliced with skin on.

Method of Preparation:

Method for Tzatziki:

Mix / whip with a large spoon in a large bowl until it becomes a thick consistent spread.

Refrigerate at least an hour before serving.

Method for veggie chips:

Soak chips in cold water.

Coat with flour.

Dip back in cold water.

Fry in soya bean oil (temp at 375), until golden brown.

Take out from fryer, toss in bowl, season with sea salt and Greek mountain oregano.

To Plate:

Plate chips in a tower formation, served with tzatziki ramekin.

Calista Greek Seafood and Taverna

1444 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-803-8657

calistataverna.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.