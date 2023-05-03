(WSVN) - A great meal always brings a family together. A South Florida chef believes his Italian dish will have relatives asking for seconds. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Mayer

The Restaurant: La Fuga, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Veal Meatballs with Puttanesca Sauce

Ingredients:

Veal Meatballs:

2lb ground veal

½ cup garlic cloves, minced

2 cup shallots, minced

¾ cup parsley, chopped

4 Tbsp thyme, chopped

6 Tbsp Calabrian pepper flakes, toasted and ground

2 tsp cayenne

4 Tbsp fennel seed, toasted

3 cups of 2 day old sourdough bread, torn into small pieces

1 ½ cup milk

6 each eggs, beaten

1 cup parmigiano reggiano, grated

4 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Puttanesca Sauce:

¼ cup fresh garlic, minced

1 ½ cup yellow onion, small dice

¼ cup 50/50 blended oil

2 cans San Marzano tomatoes, pulsed in robot coup, not pureed

1/3 cup anchovies, minced

2 Tbsp Calabrian pepper flakes

2 Tbsp fresh oregano chopped

2 Tbsp fresh basil chopped

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

½ cup whole capers

¼ cup capers, chopped

1 cup Kalamata olives, rough chop

¾ cup Italian mixed olives, rough chop

2 cups water

Mascarpone Polenta:

2 cups whole milk

3 cups water

1 cup polenta

1.5 cup mascarpone

1.5t tsp kosher salt

.75 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 Tbsp of Italian olives slices

1 tsp of capers

Fresh grated pecorino romano

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

Meatballs:

Soak the bread in the milk for 20 minutes and then drain.

Sauté the shallots, garlic, parsley, and thyme in EVOO, then chill.

Add the meat and rest of ingredients to bowl and mix.

Scoop the meat into 1 oz balls, place on baking sheet.

Cook meatballs at 325 degrees for 10 minutes, (should be a little underdone, and juicy)

Cool completely, place in airtight container, label, date and refrigerate.

Puttanesca Sauce:

Sweat onions and garlic in the oil, lightly toast.

Add tomatoes and water and simmer for 30 minutes.

Add rest of ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes.

After simmer, adding meatballs and simmer for a few more minutes and serve.

Mascarpone Polenta:

Heat milk and water to boil.

Add polenta, reduce heat and cook stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

Whisk in mascarpone, salt and pepper.

Taste for seasoning, hold in a steam well.

Polenta should be smooth and creamy. Add more milk if needed to thin as it sits. Adjust seasoning.

To Plate:

Spoon mascarpone polenta on a plate, then place meatballs on top.

Spoon more sauce onto meatballs.

Garnish with olives, capers, grated pecorino romano.

La Fuga

2900 Riomar St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-908-7308

lafugarestaurant.com

