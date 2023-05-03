(WSVN) - A great meal always brings a family together. A South Florida chef believes his Italian dish will have relatives asking for seconds. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Mayer
The Restaurant: La Fuga, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Veal Meatballs with Puttanesca Sauce
Ingredients:
Veal Meatballs:
2lb ground veal
½ cup garlic cloves, minced
2 cup shallots, minced
¾ cup parsley, chopped
4 Tbsp thyme, chopped
6 Tbsp Calabrian pepper flakes, toasted and ground
2 tsp cayenne
4 Tbsp fennel seed, toasted
3 cups of 2 day old sourdough bread, torn into small pieces
1 ½ cup milk
6 each eggs, beaten
1 cup parmigiano reggiano, grated
4 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
Puttanesca Sauce:
¼ cup fresh garlic, minced
1 ½ cup yellow onion, small dice
¼ cup 50/50 blended oil
2 cans San Marzano tomatoes, pulsed in robot coup, not pureed
1/3 cup anchovies, minced
2 Tbsp Calabrian pepper flakes
2 Tbsp fresh oregano chopped
2 Tbsp fresh basil chopped
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
½ cup whole capers
¼ cup capers, chopped
1 cup Kalamata olives, rough chop
¾ cup Italian mixed olives, rough chop
2 cups water
Mascarpone Polenta:
2 cups whole milk
3 cups water
1 cup polenta
1.5 cup mascarpone
1.5t tsp kosher salt
.75 tsp fresh ground black pepper
1 Tbsp of Italian olives slices
1 tsp of capers
Fresh grated pecorino romano
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method of Preparation:
Meatballs:
- Soak the bread in the milk for 20 minutes and then drain.
- Sauté the shallots, garlic, parsley, and thyme in EVOO, then chill.
- Add the meat and rest of ingredients to bowl and mix.
- Scoop the meat into 1 oz balls, place on baking sheet.
- Cook meatballs at 325 degrees for 10 minutes, (should be a little underdone, and juicy)
- Cool completely, place in airtight container, label, date and refrigerate.
Puttanesca Sauce:
- Sweat onions and garlic in the oil, lightly toast.
- Add tomatoes and water and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add rest of ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes.
- After simmer, adding meatballs and simmer for a few more minutes and serve.
Mascarpone Polenta:
- Heat milk and water to boil.
- Add polenta, reduce heat and cook stirring constantly for 5 minutes.
- Whisk in mascarpone, salt and pepper.
- Taste for seasoning, hold in a steam well.
- Polenta should be smooth and creamy. Add more milk if needed to thin as it sits. Adjust seasoning.
- To Plate:
- Spoon mascarpone polenta on a plate, then place meatballs on top.
Spoon more sauce onto meatballs.
Garnish with olives, capers, grated pecorino romano.
La Fuga
2900 Riomar St.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
954-908-7308
lafugarestaurant.com
