The Chef: Olivia Ostrow
The Restaurant: Maison Ostrow, North Bay Village
The Dish: Veal Chop

Ingredients:
2 veal chops (about 12 oz each, frenched)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 sprig rosemary
1 sprig thyme
Fleur de sel & cracked black pepper

Provençale Sauce:
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 shallot, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp capers
8 Niçoise olives, pitted
1 tsp tomato paste
¼ cup white wine
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Zest of ½ lemon

Method of Preparation:

  • Marinate: Rub veal chops with olive oil, garlic, herbs, salt & pepper. Let rest 1 hour.
  • Sear: In a cast-iron pan, sear 2 minutes per side for golden color.
  • Finish in a 400°F oven for 8-10 minutes (internal 135°F for medium).
  • Rest under foil.
  • Sauce: In the same pan, sauté shallot and garlic.
  • Add tomato paste, white wine, tomatoes, olives, and capers.
  • Simmer 5-6 minutes until glossy.
  • Finish with parsley and lemon zest.

To Plate:

  • Plate the veal over roasted zucchini, peppers, and eggplant.
  • Spoon Provençale sauce generously over the meat.

Maison Ostrow
1666 79th Street Causeway Suite 102, North Bay Village, FL 33141
(786) 803-8092
www.https://maisonostrow.com/

