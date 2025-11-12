(WSVN) - Turn your kitchen into a French bistro with this tasty recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Olivia Ostrow

The Restaurant: Maison Ostrow, North Bay Village

The Dish: Veal Chop

Ingredients:

2 veal chops (about 12 oz each, frenched)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig thyme

Fleur de sel & cracked black pepper

Provençale Sauce:

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 shallot, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp capers

8 Niçoise olives, pitted

1 tsp tomato paste

¼ cup white wine

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Zest of ½ lemon

Method of Preparation:

Marinate: Rub veal chops with olive oil, garlic, herbs, salt & pepper. Let rest 1 hour.

Sear: In a cast-iron pan, sear 2 minutes per side for golden color.

Finish in a 400°F oven for 8-10 minutes (internal 135°F for medium).

Rest under foil.

Sauce: In the same pan, sauté shallot and garlic.

Add tomato paste, white wine, tomatoes, olives, and capers.

Simmer 5-6 minutes until glossy.

Finish with parsley and lemon zest.

To Plate:

Plate the veal over roasted zucchini, peppers, and eggplant.

Spoon Provençale sauce generously over the meat.

Maison Ostrow

1666 79th Street Causeway Suite 102, North Bay Village, FL 33141

(786) 803-8092

www.https://maisonostrow.com/

