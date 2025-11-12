(WSVN) - Turn your kitchen into a French bistro with this tasty recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Olivia Ostrow
The Restaurant: Maison Ostrow, North Bay Village
The Dish: Veal Chop
Ingredients:
2 veal chops (about 12 oz each, frenched)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 sprig rosemary
1 sprig thyme
Fleur de sel & cracked black pepper
Provençale Sauce:
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 shallot, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp capers
8 Niçoise olives, pitted
1 tsp tomato paste
¼ cup white wine
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Zest of ½ lemon
Method of Preparation:
- Marinate: Rub veal chops with olive oil, garlic, herbs, salt & pepper. Let rest 1 hour.
- Sear: In a cast-iron pan, sear 2 minutes per side for golden color.
- Finish in a 400°F oven for 8-10 minutes (internal 135°F for medium).
- Rest under foil.
- Sauce: In the same pan, sauté shallot and garlic.
- Add tomato paste, white wine, tomatoes, olives, and capers.
- Simmer 5-6 minutes until glossy.
- Finish with parsley and lemon zest.
To Plate:
- Plate the veal over roasted zucchini, peppers, and eggplant.
- Spoon Provençale sauce generously over the meat.
Maison Ostrow
1666 79th Street Causeway Suite 102, North Bay Village, FL 33141
(786) 803-8092
www.https://maisonostrow.com/
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.