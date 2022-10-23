It’s fun to make something scary out of your favorite brownie recipe, especially when it’s perfect for Halloween! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

Your favorite brownie recipe or box mix

Small chocolate peppermint patties

Candy eyes

Red and white icing (small)

Method of Preparation:

Bake brownies according to your favorite recipe or to the directions on a box mix. Let cool completely before slicing into serving pieces.

Prepare the peppermint patties by taking the white icing and using it as glue. Glue on the eyes, then take the red icing and make a straight line or a smile under the eyes to make the mouth. White icing comes next to make the fangs. We find it’s easier to put a drop of icing on a toothpick to make “finer” fangs.

Put the patties in the fridge to cool and set for 10 minutes, then when you’re ready to serve, use the red or white icing to glue each vampire patty onto a brownie.

Enjoy and have a Happy Halloween!

