(WSVN) - Ingredients:
11 oz cooked shredded beef
1 tbsp oil
½ cup margarine- melted
½ cup sliced onions
¼ cup mojo criollo
1 pinch salt
Shredded beef recipe:
2 lbs flank steak
1 tbs salt
1½ tbs garlic powder
⅓ cup orange juice freshly squeezed
⅓ cup lemon juice freshly squeezed
⅓ cup lime juice freshly squeezed
½ tsp cumin
½ tsp oregano
¼ tsp black pepper
½ green bell pepper
½ onion
4 cloves garlic
4 cups water
Method of Preparation:
- Season the flank steak with 1 tbs of salt and 1 ½ tbs of garlic powder on each side.
- Cut the flank steak into four pieces and place in a pressure cooker with ½ an onion, ½ green pepper, and 4 garlic cloves.
- Add 4 cups of water to cover the meat and cook for 10 minutes.
- While cooking, squeeze in 1/3 cup of orange, lemon, and lime juice. Stir together.
- Add the cumin, oregano, and black pepper and mix to combine.
- When the steak is finished, remove and shred it with forks.
To finish:
- Ensure the flat top is hot.
- Spread a thin amount of oil over the entire surface to create a glossy shine.
- Add meat to grill and spread out evenly and add margarine.
- Sear well for about 5 minutes.
- Flip the meat and continue to sear the other side well.
- Add onions and mix well to incorporate.
- Add mojo and mix one more time.
- Transfer to a plate and serve with arroz moro and tostones.
Havana Harry’s
4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 661-2622
www.havanaharrys.com
