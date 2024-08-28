(WSVN) - Ingredients:

11 oz cooked shredded beef

1 tbsp oil

½ cup margarine- melted

½ cup sliced onions

¼ cup mojo criollo

1 pinch salt

Shredded beef recipe:

2 lbs flank steak

1 tbs salt

1½ tbs garlic powder

⅓ cup orange juice freshly squeezed

⅓ cup lemon juice freshly squeezed

⅓ cup lime juice freshly squeezed

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp oregano

¼ tsp black pepper

½ green bell pepper

½ onion

4 cloves garlic

4 cups water

Method of Preparation:

Season the flank steak with 1 tbs of salt and 1 ½ tbs of garlic powder on each side.

Cut the flank steak into four pieces and place in a pressure cooker with ½ an onion, ½ green pepper, and 4 garlic cloves.

Add 4 cups of water to cover the meat and cook for 10 minutes.

While cooking, squeeze in 1/3 cup of orange, lemon, and lime juice. Stir together.

Add the cumin, oregano, and black pepper and mix to combine.

When the steak is finished, remove and shred it with forks.

To finish:

Ensure the flat top is hot.

Spread a thin amount of oil over the entire surface to create a glossy shine.

Add meat to grill and spread out evenly and add margarine.

Sear well for about 5 minutes.

Flip the meat and continue to sear the other side well.

Add onions and mix well to incorporate.

Add mojo and mix one more time.

Transfer to a plate and serve with arroz moro and tostones.

Havana Harry’s

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 661-2622

www.havanaharrys.com

