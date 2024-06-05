(WSVN) - If you think Italian and Japanese flavors don’t go together, think again! There is a way to combine both cuisines and create a great dinner that only takes a couple of minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Brad Kilgore
The Restaurant: Oise Ristorante, Miami
The Dish: Udon Carbonara
Ingredients:
For the sauce:
1 1/4 cup filtered water
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 3/4 cup cream cheese
1 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp dashi powder
3/4 cup confit garlic
2 tbsp white miso
3 tbsp truffle oil
1 tsp salt
package of udon noodles or campanelle pasta (boil according to directions)
1 tbsp butter
1 egg yolk
crispy pancetta to top (or thick-cut bacon)
Method of Preparation:
- Warm the water and heavy cream until just under a boil and pour into a blender.
- On high speed, blend in the confit garlic, cream cheese, and then followed by the Parmesan cheese.
- Add the remaining ingredients while still blending.
- Pass through a fine mesh chinois, cool and reserve.
To complete:
- Boil the noodles according to the directions on the package.
- In a pan over medium heat, melt the butter then add some of the sauce.
- When warm, add the pasta. Add a little of the pasta water if it gets too thick.
- Toss to mix, then turn off heat and fold in egg yolk.
- Top with crispy pancetta and serve.
Oise Ristorante
Inside Oasis Wynwood
2335 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
oisemiami.com
