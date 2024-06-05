(WSVN) - If you think Italian and Japanese flavors don’t go together, think again! There is a way to combine both cuisines and create a great dinner that only takes a couple of minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brad Kilgore

The Restaurant: Oise Ristorante, Miami

The Dish: Udon Carbonara

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

1 1/4 cup filtered water

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 3/4 cup cream cheese

1 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp dashi powder

3/4 cup confit garlic

2 tbsp white miso

3 tbsp truffle oil

1 tsp salt

package of udon noodles or campanelle pasta (boil according to directions)

1 tbsp butter

1 egg yolk

crispy pancetta to top (or thick-cut bacon)

Method of Preparation:

Warm the water and heavy cream until just under a boil and pour into a blender.

On high speed, blend in the confit garlic, cream cheese, and then followed by the Parmesan cheese.

Add the remaining ingredients while still blending.

Pass through a fine mesh chinois, cool and reserve.

To complete:

Boil the noodles according to the directions on the package.

In a pan over medium heat, melt the butter then add some of the sauce.

When warm, add the pasta. Add a little of the pasta water if it gets too thick.

Toss to mix, then turn off heat and fold in egg yolk.

Top with crispy pancetta and serve.

Oise Ristorante

Inside Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

oisemiami.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.