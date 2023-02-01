A salad for dinner does not have to be boring. A South Florida chef shows us how to add some zest to it. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Jeff Maxfield

The Restaurant: Walrus Rodeo, Miami

The Dish: Turnip Salad

Ingredients:

8 baby turnips (slightly smaller than a golf ball)

4 small breakfast radishes

Handful of sweet lettuce leaves (turnip/radish greens, baby gem, lola rosa)

½ cup fresh ricotta

Vinaigrette to drizzle

Salt to taste

Oil to lightly coat

Sweet green herbs (parsley, chervil, chives, or scallion to finish)

Scallion Vinaigrette:

½ cup Chardonnay vinegar

¼ cup scallions, tossed with oil & salt and roasted in a 500-degree oven for 5-10 minutes until charred on top but green beneath. Not burnt and flaky. You can also do this stovetop in a hot sauté pan.

1 ¼ cups raw scallions, whites & greens included and roots snipped off

1 cup olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Peel the turnips and toss them with salt and oil.

Roast at 450 degrees in an aluminum foil pouch for 20-30 minutes until tender.

Shave the radishes into ice water to crisp, and leave for about 30 minutes.

Once the turnips are tender, let them cool, and toss with 2 TBSP or more of the scallion vinaigrette, the shaved radish and a small handful of lettuce leaves.



To Plate :

In a salad bowl, spread ½ cup of fresh ricotta in a circle and scoop the turnip and lettuce mix on top.

Finish with a small drizzle of more vinaigrette, and whatever sweet green herbs you have around, like parsley, chervil, chives, or scallion.

Walrus Rodeo

5143 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

walrusrodeo.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.