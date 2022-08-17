(WSVN) - A recipe for a good get-together with friends is having good food. We have just the meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Omar Montero

The Restaurant: La Santa Taqueria, Miami

The Dish: Tuna Tostada

Ingredients:

Chipotle Mayo:

1 egg

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tsp salt

1 oz chipotle in adobo, canned, seeds removed (or more depending on your preference)

3/4 cup grapeseed oil

For the tostadas:

2 corn tostadas (feel free to buy them at the store)

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice (optional)

11 oz sashimi-grade tuna

1-2 leeks, bottom portion sliced into thin strips for frying

chipotle mayo

1 avocado or pre-made guacamole

lime wedges, for serving

Method of Preparation:

Make the chipotle mayo. In a food processor or blender, pulse the egg, lime juice, salt, and chipotle until well combined. With the motor running, slowly add the oil in a thin stream, processing until the mayonnaise emulsifies and turns creamy, about 4 to 5 minutes. Partway through, be sure to turn off the processor and scrape down the sides to incorporate all ingredients.

Make the tuna marinade. In a small bowl, stir together the freshly squeezed orange juice and soy sauce, and taste. If the mixture isn’t acidic enough, add the juice of 1 to 2 whole limes. The juice should be a little sweet, a little salty, and a little acidic. Slice the tuna into strips about a quarter of an inch thick and about the length of the tostada. Put them in the marinade.

While you marinate, prepare the leeks. Place the sliced leeks in a bowl of cold water and use your fingers to gently separate the rings. Transfer the rings to a clean towel and allow them to dry completely. Fry them in 350°F oil and stir constantly so they cook evenly and don’t stick together. The instant you see the leeks turning golden, after about 2 to 3 minutes, remove them with a slotted spoon or wire skimmer and set them on a plate lined with paper towels to cool completely. The leeks will crisp up as they cool.

To Plate:

Spread a thin layer of smashed avocado or guacamole across each tostada. Distribute the sliced tuna among all of the tostadas. Squeeze mayo over tuna, and sprinkle each one with fried leeks. Serve with fresh lime wedges.

La Santa Taqueria

201 NE 82nd St.

Miami, FL 33138

305-906-1149

lasantataqueria.com

