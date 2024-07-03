(WSVN) - The Chef: Michelle Posada

The Restaurant: Honest Roots, Doral

The Dish: Tuna Tostada

Ingredients:

8 oz fresh tuna

2 avocado

12 corn tortillas

2.5 oz sesame oil

4 oz low sodium soy sauce

1 oz Tabasco or Sriracha sauce

1 oz honey

Sesame seeds

Nori seaweed strips

Method of Preparation:

Cut the tuna into 1×1 cubes.

Cut the avocado into cubes and set aside.

For the sauce: In a bowl, add the sesame oil, soy and Tabasco, stir until all the ingredients are integrated.

Add the sauce to the tuna, stir until the tuna is completely integrated with the sauce.

For the tuna tostadas:

With a round cookie cutter, cut the tortillas and fry for 4 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit.

Once everything is ready, serve 3 toasts per person, placing the tuna and then the avocado.

Top with sesame seeds and Nori strips.

Honest Roots

10437 NW 41st St, Doral, FL 33178

(305) 629-9292

https://www.thehonestroots.com/

