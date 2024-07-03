(WSVN) - The Chef: Michelle Posada
The Restaurant: Honest Roots, Doral
The Dish: Tuna Tostada
Ingredients:
8 oz fresh tuna
2 avocado
12 corn tortillas
2.5 oz sesame oil
4 oz low sodium soy sauce
1 oz Tabasco or Sriracha sauce
1 oz honey
Sesame seeds
Nori seaweed strips
Method of Preparation:
- Cut the tuna into 1×1 cubes.
- Cut the avocado into cubes and set aside.
- For the sauce: In a bowl, add the sesame oil, soy and Tabasco, stir until all the ingredients are integrated.
- Add the sauce to the tuna, stir until the tuna is completely integrated with the sauce.
For the tuna tostadas:
- With a round cookie cutter, cut the tortillas and fry for 4 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit.
- Once everything is ready, serve 3 toasts per person, placing the tuna and then the avocado.
- Top with sesame seeds and Nori strips.
Honest Roots
10437 NW 41st St, Doral, FL 33178
(305) 629-9292
https://www.thehonestroots.com/
