(WSVN) - The Chef: Michelle Posada
The Restaurant: Honest Roots, Doral
The Dish: Tuna Tostada

Ingredients:
8 oz fresh tuna
2 avocado
12 corn tortillas
2.5 oz sesame oil
4 oz low sodium soy sauce
1 oz Tabasco or Sriracha sauce
1 oz honey
Sesame seeds
Nori seaweed strips

Method of Preparation:

  • Cut the tuna into 1×1 cubes.
  • Cut the avocado into cubes and set aside.
  • For the sauce: In a bowl, add the sesame oil, soy and Tabasco, stir until all the ingredients are integrated.
  • Add the sauce to the tuna, stir until the tuna is completely integrated with the sauce.

For the tuna tostadas:

  • With a round cookie cutter, cut the tortillas and fry for 4 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit.
  • Once everything is ready, serve 3 toasts per person, placing the tuna and then the avocado.
  • Top with sesame seeds and Nori strips.

Honest Roots
10437 NW 41st St, Doral, FL 33178
(305) 629-9292
https://www.thehonestroots.com/

