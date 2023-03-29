The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo

The Restaurant: El Chinito Latino, Miami

The Dish: Tuna Tartar Tacos

Ingredients:

3 wonton wrappers

Oil for frying

Tuna Tartar:

Ice for preparation

4 oz (¼ lb) sushi-grade yellowfin tuna chopped into ¼-inch pieces

1 tbsp tomato diced

1 tbsp red onion diced

1 tsp cilantro finely chopped

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

Avocado Mousse:

1 large avocado

1 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp chopped jalapeno

1 tsp cilantro

Garnish:

Eel sauce

Kimchi Mayo or Spicy Mayo

Fresh scallion finely sliced

Method of Preparation:

Form Wonton wrappers into taco shapes and arrange them in a fryer basket.

Deep fry in oil for 4 minutes until crispy. Let cool.

Prepare a large mixing bowl or cooking dish filled with ice. Set a smaller mixing bowl inside. Add the Tuna Tartare ingredients to the small mixing bowl & drizzle with Extra Virgin Olive oil, sea salt, & black pepper to taste. Mix all together to combine.

Combine all Avocado Mousse ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

To Plate:

Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of the tuna tartare mixture into each wonton shell and top with a dollop of Avocado Mousse.

Garnish each taco with a drizzle of eel sauce, kimchi or spicy mayo & top with fresh scallion curls.

El Chinito Latino Bar

223 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

www.elchinitolatino.com

