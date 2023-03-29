The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo
The Restaurant: El Chinito Latino, Miami
The Dish: Tuna Tartar Tacos
Ingredients:
3 wonton wrappers
Oil for frying
Tuna Tartar:
Ice for preparation
4 oz (¼ lb) sushi-grade yellowfin tuna chopped into ¼-inch pieces
1 tbsp tomato diced
1 tbsp red onion diced
1 tsp cilantro finely chopped
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sea Salt
Black Pepper
Avocado Mousse:
1 large avocado
1 tbsp sour cream
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp chopped jalapeno
1 tsp cilantro
Garnish:
Eel sauce
Kimchi Mayo or Spicy Mayo
Fresh scallion finely sliced
Method of Preparation:
- Form Wonton wrappers into taco shapes and arrange them in a fryer basket.
- Deep fry in oil for 4 minutes until crispy. Let cool.
- Prepare a large mixing bowl or cooking dish filled with ice. Set a smaller mixing bowl inside. Add the Tuna Tartare ingredients to the small mixing bowl & drizzle with Extra Virgin Olive oil, sea salt, & black pepper to taste. Mix all together to combine.
- Combine all Avocado Mousse ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
To Plate:
- Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of the tuna tartare mixture into each wonton shell and top with a dollop of Avocado Mousse.
- Garnish each taco with a drizzle of eel sauce, kimchi or spicy mayo & top with fresh scallion curls.
El Chinito Latino Bar
223 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
www.elchinitolatino.com
