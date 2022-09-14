The Chef: Khaled Ibrahim
The Restaurant: Cantina Beach, Miami
The Dish: Tuna al Pastor

Ingredients:
3 oz Bluefin tuna
0.7 oz Grilled pineapple
0.35 oz Cilantro
4 oz Lime
0.35 oz Radish
1 oz Macadamia Nuts          
2 oz Cucumber
2 slice Jalapeño       
1 pinch Maldon Salt 
0.35 oz Shallots        
Orange zest
Cumin
Orange and Lime juice (for marinating)

Method of Preparation:

  • Crust the tuna with cumin and the orange zest, then let marinate for about 1.5 hours it with orange and lime juice.
  • For the Aguachile, blend the lime juice, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, orange juice all together, then strain.  Toast the macadamia and crush them and thinly slice the shallots.
  • Slice the tuna into 1cm thin slices.

To Plate:

  • On a plate, place the sliced tuna and spread the aguachile on the top, garnish with the macadamia, shallots, radishes and micro cilantro.     

Cantina Beach
(located in The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne)
605 Ocean Dr, Miami, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500
https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne/dining/cantina-beach

