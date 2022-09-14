The Chef: Khaled Ibrahim

The Restaurant: Cantina Beach, Miami

The Dish: Tuna al Pastor

Ingredients:

3 oz Bluefin tuna

0.7 oz Grilled pineapple

0.35 oz Cilantro

4 oz Lime

0.35 oz Radish

1 oz Macadamia Nuts

2 oz Cucumber

2 slice Jalapeño

1 pinch Maldon Salt

0.35 oz Shallots

Orange zest

Cumin

Orange and Lime juice (for marinating)

Method of Preparation:

Crust the tuna with cumin and the orange zest, then let marinate for about 1.5 hours it with orange and lime juice.

For the Aguachile, blend the lime juice, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, orange juice all together, then strain. Toast the macadamia and crush them and thinly slice the shallots.

Slice the tuna into 1cm thin slices.

To Plate :

On a plate, place the sliced tuna and spread the aguachile on the top, garnish with the macadamia, shallots, radishes and micro cilantro.

Cantina Beach

(located in The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne)

605 Ocean Dr, Miami, FL 33149

(305) 365-4500

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne/dining/cantina-beach

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.