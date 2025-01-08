(WSVN) - Just in time for dinner, we’ve got a recipe to change the way you think about burgers. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: George Lama
The Restaurant: Smash Bros, Miami
The Dish: Truffle Wagyu Burger
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. of mayo
1 tsp of white truffle oil
Pinch of ground black pepper
3 oz. puck of Mishima Reserve Wagyu Beef (or any other ground beef) x 2 (for double smash burger)
1 oz. of diced onion
Three slices of American cheese
Euro Brioche Bun
1 tbsp. of butter
Method of Preparation:
- In a small mixing bowl mix the mayo, white truffle oil and black pepper together until smooth.
- Sautee the diced onion in a frying pan with butter until golden brown.
- Take 3-ounce patties of ground beef and lay them on a griddle or frying pan on high heat and lightly salt and pepper.
- Press down in a circular motion with the smasher until the patty is evenly thinned and spread out.
- Grill for roughly a minute depending on the heat of the grill and use a sharp spatula to get underneath the patty to scrape all the crust and flip the beef on the remaining side.
- Once flipped, add the slice of White American cheese to the cooked side of beef to start melting.
- Within 45 seconds, the beef along with the melted cheese is ready to take off the grill/pan and lay on a drip board to shed any excess oil.
- Lightly butter the Brioche buns and toast the insides for a nice golden crust.
- When the buns are ready, apply a layer of the truffle mayonnaise with the sauteed onion and lay on the beef for a mouth-watering Truffle Wagyu smash burger.
Smash Bros
2925 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 228-9161
www.smashbros.co
