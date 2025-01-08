(WSVN) - Just in time for dinner, we’ve got a recipe to change the way you think about burgers. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: George Lama

The Restaurant: Smash Bros, Miami

The Dish: Truffle Wagyu Burger

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. of mayo

1 tsp of white truffle oil

Pinch of ground black pepper

3 oz. puck of Mishima Reserve Wagyu Beef (or any other ground beef) x 2 (for double smash burger)

1 oz. of diced onion

Three slices of American cheese

Euro Brioche Bun

1 tbsp. of butter

Method of Preparation:

In a small mixing bowl mix the mayo, white truffle oil and black pepper together until smooth.

Sautee the diced onion in a frying pan with butter until golden brown.

Take 3-ounce patties of ground beef and lay them on a griddle or frying pan on high heat and lightly salt and pepper.

Press down in a circular motion with the smasher until the patty is evenly thinned and spread out.

Grill for roughly a minute depending on the heat of the grill and use a sharp spatula to get underneath the patty to scrape all the crust and flip the beef on the remaining side.

Once flipped, add the slice of White American cheese to the cooked side of beef to start melting.

Within 45 seconds, the beef along with the melted cheese is ready to take off the grill/pan and lay on a drip board to shed any excess oil.

Lightly butter the Brioche buns and toast the insides for a nice golden crust.

When the buns are ready, apply a layer of the truffle mayonnaise with the sauteed onion and lay on the beef for a mouth-watering Truffle Wagyu smash burger.

Smash Bros

2925 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137

(786) 228-9161

www.smashbros.co

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.