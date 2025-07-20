(WSVN) - Everybody loves delicious Italian flavors, especially when you can make it in one pan at home. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 ½ tbs. unsalted butter

4 slices prosciutto (you can also use bacon)

1 shallot, finely chopped

16-20 oz. bag of refrigerated cheese tortellini (not frozen)

2 cups frozen peas (no need to thaw)

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and black pepper to taste

Zest and juice of one lemon

Method of Preparation:

In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the prosciutto and cook, flipping halfway through until golden and crisp- about 4 minutes.

Transfer the prosciutto to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan.

Next, add shallots to the pan and sauté until softened, about 2-4 minutes.

Add ½ tbs. butter if the pan is dry.

Add the tortellini, peas, chicken broth, heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.

Simmer over medium high heat, stirring occasionally until the pasta and peas are tender, about 5 minutes. The sauce will thicken as it cools.

Turn off the heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.

Season again with salt and pepper if needed, and top with crumbled prosciutto.

Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.