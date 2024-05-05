Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

3 tbs. red wine vinegar

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 ½ tsp. minced garlic

2 pints cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup shaved or grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and mustard. Stir in the red onion and garlic and set the dressing aside to marinate for 15-30 minutes at room temperature.

Place the tomatoes, white beans and parsley in a large bowl.

Pour the dressing over the salad, toss well, then gently fold in the parmesan cheese.

Best served at room temperature.

Enjoy!

