The Chef: Michael Lewis
The Restaurant: Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Tokyo Street Corn

Ingredients:
8 ears of corn on the cob
2 Tbsp of White Miso paste
1 cup (225 g) unsalted butter, room temp
½ cup sliced shallots (about 2 medium)
2 cloves garlic, sliced
2 x Lemons
Zest of ½ lemon and 1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 lemon, halved and charred for garnish
1 cup (240 ml) sake (or dry white wine)
1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream
3 Tbsp and 1 tsp of Sea Salt
1 ½ Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp butter
Kewpie mayo, for drizzling

Additional Toppings:
Shichimi togarashi, pinch per corn (You can find this in most Asian markets, or you can substitute for Old Bay Seasoning)
1 X small pinch of Dried bonito threads. (You can find this in most Asian markets) and/or Finely sliced Nori (Seaweed)

Method of Preparation:

  • First, make the miso butter. Mix 2 Tbsp miso paste with 1 cup butter until smooth. Set aside.
  • Now, make the miso butter sauce. In a saucepan on medium heat, combine shallots, garlic, lemon zest, and 1 cup sake. Simmer until nearly dry, for about 7 minutes. When reduced, add 1 cup cream and reduce again by about half. Remove from heat, whisk in ¾ cup of the miso butter until smooth. Stir in ½ tsp salt and the 1 tbsp of lemon juice. strain and keep warm.
  • Next, cook the corn. Bring 3 liters water (or 12 cups), 3 Tbsp salt, 1 ½ Tbsp sugar, and 2 Tbsp butter to a boil in a large saucepan. Then add 8 ears of corn, simmer 6-8 minutes until tender. This could be done in two batches if you don’t have a big enough saucepan! Set aside.
  • Heat up your grill to a high temp. Brush butter lightly on each corn then grill until lightly charred all over. Take your lemon, slice in half and place on the grill until charred.

To Plate:

  • Leave whole or cut each cob into 4 pieces.
  • Arrange on your plate, and spoon miso butter sauce over corn. Then drizzle with Kewpie mayo.
  • Finish by sprinkling with Shichimi togarashi or Old Bay and a pinch of Bonito Flakes and/or sliced nori.
  • Serve with a wedge of charred lemon on the side.

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse
221 SW 1st Ave Suite 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 299-3661
www.ukiahrestaurant.com

