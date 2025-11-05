(WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for sweet corn and we’ve got a buttery sauce that adds an extra kick. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Lewis

The Restaurant: Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Tokyo Street Corn

Ingredients:

8 ears of corn on the cob

2 Tbsp of White Miso paste

1 cup (225 g) unsalted butter, room temp

½ cup sliced shallots (about 2 medium)

2 cloves garlic, sliced

2 x Lemons

Zest of ½ lemon and 1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 lemon, halved and charred for garnish

1 cup (240 ml) sake (or dry white wine)

1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream

3 Tbsp and 1 tsp of Sea Salt

1 ½ Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp butter

Kewpie mayo, for drizzling

Additional Toppings:

Shichimi togarashi, pinch per corn (You can find this in most Asian markets, or you can substitute for Old Bay Seasoning)

1 X small pinch of Dried bonito threads. (You can find this in most Asian markets) and/or Finely sliced Nori (Seaweed)

Method of Preparation:

First, make the miso butter. Mix 2 Tbsp miso paste with 1 cup butter until smooth. Set aside.

Now, make the miso butter sauce. In a saucepan on medium heat, combine shallots, garlic, lemon zest, and 1 cup sake. Simmer until nearly dry, for about 7 minutes. When reduced, add 1 cup cream and reduce again by about half. Remove from heat, whisk in ¾ cup of the miso butter until smooth. Stir in ½ tsp salt and the 1 tbsp of lemon juice. strain and keep warm.

Next, cook the corn. Bring 3 liters water (or 12 cups), 3 Tbsp salt, 1 ½ Tbsp sugar, and 2 Tbsp butter to a boil in a large saucepan. Then add 8 ears of corn, simmer 6-8 minutes until tender. This could be done in two batches if you don’t have a big enough saucepan! Set aside.

Heat up your grill to a high temp. Brush butter lightly on each corn then grill until lightly charred all over. Take your lemon, slice in half and place on the grill until charred.

To Plate:

Leave whole or cut each cob into 4 pieces.

Arrange on your plate, and spoon miso butter sauce over corn. Then drizzle with Kewpie mayo.

Finish by sprinkling with Shichimi togarashi or Old Bay and a pinch of Bonito Flakes and/or sliced nori.

Serve with a wedge of charred lemon on the side.

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse

221 SW 1st Ave Suite 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 299-3661

www.ukiahrestaurant.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.