The Chef: Wladimir Arevalo
The Restaurant: Habibi, Miami
The Dish: Tiger Prawns with Harissa Honey Carrots

Ingredients:
For the Carrots:
2 lb heirloom baby carrots
1 tbsp harissa paste
3 tbsp honey
1 tsp sweet chili sauce
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt to taste
Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

For the Tiger Prawns:
3-4 large tiger prawns (U7 size or preferred)
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp olive oil
2 oz fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tsp za’atar spice
½ clove garlic, grated
Juice of ½ lemon
Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:
Step 1: Marinate the Prawns

  • In a bowl, mix the smoked paprika, olive oil, chopped cilantro, za’atar, grated garlic, lemon juice, and salt.
  • Add the prawns, coat well, and let them marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Step 2: Roast the Carrots

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
  • Place the carrots on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt.
  • Roast for 25-30 minutes, until tender and caramelized.

Step 3: Glaze the Carrots

  • In a bowl, mix the harissa paste, honey, and sweet chili sauce.
  • Once the carrots come out of the oven, toss them in the glaze while still hot.
  • Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 4: Cook the Prawns

  • Heat a pan or grill over medium-high heat.
  • Cook the prawns for 2-3 minutes per side until they turn pink and slightly charred.

To Plate:

  • Plate the glazed carrots with the tiger prawns on top.
  • Garnish with extra cilantro and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Habibi Miami
452 NW N River Drive
Miami, FL 33128
786-883-2800
habibimia.com

