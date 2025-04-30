(WSVN) - Spice up your life — and your shrimp — with some Middle Eastern ingredients. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Wladimir Arevalo

The Restaurant: Habibi, Miami

The Dish: Tiger Prawns with Harissa Honey Carrots

Ingredients:

For the Carrots:

2 lb heirloom baby carrots

1 tbsp harissa paste

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp sweet chili sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

For the Tiger Prawns:

3-4 large tiger prawns (U7 size or preferred)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp olive oil

2 oz fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tsp za’atar spice

½ clove garlic, grated

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Marinate the Prawns

In a bowl, mix the smoked paprika, olive oil, chopped cilantro, za’atar, grated garlic, lemon juice, and salt.

Add the prawns, coat well, and let them marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Step 2: Roast the Carrots

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Place the carrots on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, until tender and caramelized.

Step 3: Glaze the Carrots

In a bowl, mix the harissa paste, honey, and sweet chili sauce.

Once the carrots come out of the oven, toss them in the glaze while still hot.

Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 4: Cook the Prawns

Heat a pan or grill over medium-high heat.

Cook the prawns for 2-3 minutes per side until they turn pink and slightly charred.

To Plate:

Plate the glazed carrots with the tiger prawns on top.

Garnish with extra cilantro and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Habibi Miami

452 NW N River Drive

Miami, FL 33128

786-883-2800

habibimia.com

