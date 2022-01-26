(WSVN) - Mornings can be hard enough, so a South Florida chef shows us an easy meal to make to get your day started. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adam Shidlofsky

The Restaurant: Mitch’s Downtown, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: The BECTA

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

2 pieces of thick cut applewood bacon

1 fresh baked bagel

fresh sliced Hass avocado

2 slices of cheddar cheese

1/2 oz. White truffle oil

Method of Preparation:

Fry the bacon until crispy (you can follow directions on the package).

Crack and whip two large eggs into a bowl and mix, and spread eggs across the griddle (or hot pan) at 300 degrees.

Place one slice of cheese, then fold one half of the eggs over the cheese and place second slice of cheese on top.

Cut the bacon strip in and place on the bottom piece of the bagel. Then add the folded cheese and eggs.

Slice the avocado very thin, fan out and put on top of egg and cheese and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Take the top of the bagel and drip about a 1/2 ounce of truffle oil directly on the bread.

Top sandwich with the other half of the bagel, wrap and serve.

Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-779-7599

mitchsdowntown.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.