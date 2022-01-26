(WSVN) - Mornings can be hard enough, so a South Florida chef shows us an easy meal to make to get your day started. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Adam Shidlofsky
The Restaurant: Mitch’s Downtown, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: The BECTA
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
2 pieces of thick cut applewood bacon
1 fresh baked bagel
fresh sliced Hass avocado
2 slices of cheddar cheese
1/2 oz. White truffle oil
Method of Preparation:
- Fry the bacon until crispy (you can follow directions on the package).
- Crack and whip two large eggs into a bowl and mix, and spread eggs across the griddle (or hot pan) at 300 degrees.
- Place one slice of cheese, then fold one half of the eggs over the cheese and place second slice of cheese on top.
- Cut the bacon strip in and place on the bottom piece of the bagel. Then add the folded cheese and eggs.
- Slice the avocado very thin, fan out and put on top of egg and cheese and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Take the top of the bagel and drip about a 1/2 ounce of truffle oil directly on the bread.
- Top sandwich with the other half of the bagel, wrap and serve.
Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-779-7599
mitchsdowntown.com
