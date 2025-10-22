(WSVN) - You don’t have to be German to celebrate Oktoberfest. We’ve got a burger that goes great with beer and bratwurst. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alexander Ringleb

The Restaurant: Burgermeister, Miami

The Dish: The Bavarian

Ingredients:

Beef Patty (House Blend):

8 oz. ground beef blend (60% chuck, 25% short rib, 15% brisket)

20% fat content

Kosher salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

1 tsp neutral oil (for searing or grilling)

Beer Cheese Sauce:

2 oz. Oktoberfest beer

1 oz. heavy cream

3 oz. Wisconsin yellow cheddar cheese, shredded

1 oz. Bavarian whole-grain mustard

¼ tsp sweet paprika

Pinch of smoked paprika (optional, for depth)

Salt to taste

Toppings:

2 oz. house-made sauerkraut (fermented cabbage, tangy and lightly salted)

4 slices house-made bratwurst, seared

1 pretzel bun, lightly toasted

½ tsp butter (for toasting the bun)

Method of Preparation:

Beer Cheese Sauce:

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add Oktoberfest beer and bring just to a simmer.

Whisk in heavy cream and reduce slightly (1-2 minutes).

Lower heat and slowly add shredded cheddar, whisking constantly until melted and smooth.

Stir in Bavarian mustard and paprika.

Keep warm over low heat or in a bain-marie. Sauce should be creamy, not runny.

Beef Patty:

Form the 8 oz. beef blend into a uniform patty (¾ to 1 inch thick).

Season both sides with salt and black pepper.

Grill over medium-high heat or on a robata for approx. 4 minutes per side, depending on desired doneness.

Internal temp: 135°F (medium) recommended.

Rest the patty for 1 minute before assembly.

Bratwurst & Sauerkraut

Slice 4 thin rounds of house-made bratwurst.

Sear in a hot pan until lightly browned on both sides.

Warm 2 oz. sauerkraut gently in the same pan, just to heat through.

To Plate:

Toast pretzel bun halves with a touch of butter until golden.

Spread a thin layer of beer cheese sauce on the bottom bun.

Place the grilled beef patty on top.

Add warm sauerkraut over the patty.

Spoon beer cheese sauce generously over sauerkraut.

Arrange bratwurst slices over the top.

Finish with a light drizzle of whole-grain mustard and cap with the top bun.

Burgermeister

1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130

(305) 500-1424

www.burgermeistermiami.com

