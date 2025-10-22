(WSVN) - You don’t have to be German to celebrate Oktoberfest. We’ve got a burger that goes great with beer and bratwurst. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alexander Ringleb
The Restaurant: Burgermeister, Miami
The Dish: The Bavarian
Ingredients:
Beef Patty (House Blend):
8 oz. ground beef blend (60% chuck, 25% short rib, 15% brisket)
20% fat content
Kosher salt, to taste
Cracked black pepper, to taste
1 tsp neutral oil (for searing or grilling)
Beer Cheese Sauce:
2 oz. Oktoberfest beer
1 oz. heavy cream
3 oz. Wisconsin yellow cheddar cheese, shredded
1 oz. Bavarian whole-grain mustard
¼ tsp sweet paprika
Pinch of smoked paprika (optional, for depth)
Salt to taste
Toppings:
2 oz. house-made sauerkraut (fermented cabbage, tangy and lightly salted)
4 slices house-made bratwurst, seared
1 pretzel bun, lightly toasted
½ tsp butter (for toasting the bun)
Method of Preparation:
Beer Cheese Sauce:
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, add Oktoberfest beer and bring just to a simmer.
- Whisk in heavy cream and reduce slightly (1-2 minutes).
- Lower heat and slowly add shredded cheddar, whisking constantly until melted and smooth.
- Stir in Bavarian mustard and paprika.
- Keep warm over low heat or in a bain-marie. Sauce should be creamy, not runny.
Beef Patty:
- Form the 8 oz. beef blend into a uniform patty (¾ to 1 inch thick).
- Season both sides with salt and black pepper.
- Grill over medium-high heat or on a robata for approx. 4 minutes per side, depending on desired doneness.
- Internal temp: 135°F (medium) recommended.
- Rest the patty for 1 minute before assembly.
Bratwurst & Sauerkraut
- Slice 4 thin rounds of house-made bratwurst.
- Sear in a hot pan until lightly browned on both sides.
- Warm 2 oz. sauerkraut gently in the same pan, just to heat through.
To Plate:
- Toast pretzel bun halves with a touch of butter until golden.
- Spread a thin layer of beer cheese sauce on the bottom bun.
- Place the grilled beef patty on top.
- Add warm sauerkraut over the patty.
- Spoon beer cheese sauce generously over sauerkraut.
- Arrange bratwurst slices over the top.
- Finish with a light drizzle of whole-grain mustard and cap with the top bun.
Burgermeister
1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 500-1424
www.burgermeistermiami.com
