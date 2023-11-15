(WSVN) - If you think healthy food means eating salads all day, think again. Here’s an Asian-style noodle dish that’s all Vegan. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Horacio Rivadero

The Restaurant: SoBe Vegan, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Thai Noodles

Ingredients:

1 bag rice noodles

2 oz sesame hoisin sauce

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 oz portobello mushrooms, grilled

2 oz edamame

2 oz cucumber, sliced

1/2 kale

1/2 tbsp chili oil

2 tbsp green onions, sliced

1 tsp sesame seeds

2 tsp crispy garlic

4 oz carrots, julienned

2 tbsp scallions

microgreens for garnish

salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a saute pan at medium heat, add chili oil, rice noodles and edamame beans and mix.

Cook for 1 minute.

Add in mushrooms, carrots, scallions and mix again.

Add hoisin sauce and keep cooking for another 2 minutes. Total cook time should be about 3 minutes.

Place kale on the serving dish, then transfer the noodles to a dish.

Top with cucumbers, crispy garlic, sesame seeds and drizzle chili oil.

Garnish with microgreens.

SoBe Vegan

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 368-4640

www.sobev.com

