(WSVN) - If you think healthy food means eating salads all day, think again. Here’s an Asian-style noodle dish that’s all Vegan. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Horacio Rivadero
The Restaurant: SoBe Vegan, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Thai Noodles

Ingredients:
1 bag rice noodles
2 oz sesame hoisin sauce
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 oz portobello mushrooms, grilled
2 oz edamame
2 oz cucumber, sliced
1/2 kale
1/2 tbsp chili oil
2 tbsp green onions, sliced
1 tsp sesame seeds
2 tsp crispy garlic
4 oz carrots, julienned
2 tbsp scallions
microgreens for garnish
salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • In a saute pan at medium heat, add chili oil, rice noodles and edamame beans and mix.
  • Cook for 1 minute.
  • Add in mushrooms, carrots, scallions and mix again.
  • Add hoisin sauce and keep cooking for another 2 minutes. Total cook time should be about 3 minutes.
  • Place kale on the serving dish, then transfer the noodles to a dish.
  • Top with cucumbers, crispy garlic, sesame seeds and drizzle chili oil.
  • Garnish with microgreens.

SoBe Vegan
401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 368-4640
www.sobev.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox