(WSVN) - If you think healthy food means eating salads all day, think again. Here’s an Asian-style noodle dish that’s all Vegan. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Horacio Rivadero
The Restaurant: SoBe Vegan, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Thai Noodles
Ingredients:
1 bag rice noodles
2 oz sesame hoisin sauce
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 oz portobello mushrooms, grilled
2 oz edamame
2 oz cucumber, sliced
1/2 kale
1/2 tbsp chili oil
2 tbsp green onions, sliced
1 tsp sesame seeds
2 tsp crispy garlic
4 oz carrots, julienned
2 tbsp scallions
microgreens for garnish
salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- In a saute pan at medium heat, add chili oil, rice noodles and edamame beans and mix.
- Cook for 1 minute.
- Add in mushrooms, carrots, scallions and mix again.
- Add hoisin sauce and keep cooking for another 2 minutes. Total cook time should be about 3 minutes.
- Place kale on the serving dish, then transfer the noodles to a dish.
- Top with cucumbers, crispy garlic, sesame seeds and drizzle chili oil.
- Garnish with microgreens.
SoBe Vegan
401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 368-4640
www.sobev.com
