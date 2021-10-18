(WSVN) - If you’d like an easy seafood recipe with lots of flavor, you’re in the right place. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 tbs. butter

4-6 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 lb. shrimp (about 25)

4 tbs. tequila

2 tbs. lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

lime wedges for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat butter in a large skillet over medium high heat until it melts.

Stir in the chopped garlic and sauté until it becomes fragrant. Don’t let it burn!

Add the shrimp and cook for several minutes, stirring from time to time.

When the shrimp turn pink, add the tequila and lime juice. Sauté for about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, crushed red pepper and chopped cilantro.

Remove from heat and serve with nice crusty bread. It’s also good with pasta or rice.

Enjoy!

