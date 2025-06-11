(WSVN) - Kick off the start of the summer season with stir-fried steak. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alvaro Machado
The Restaurant: SuViche, Doral
The Dish: Tallarin Saltado
Ingredients:
1 tbsp cooking oil
1 tbsp cooking wine
½ Red Onion cut into slices, layers separated
1 Tomato sliced, seeds removed
1 tbsp Soy sauce
1 pk udon noodles – cook according to directions on the package
½ chopped scallions
chopped cilantro for garnish
sesame seeds
Method of Preparation:
- Turn on wok to medium-high heat.
- Add canola oil to the wok and allow it to heat up.
- Add the steak and sear evenly on all sides.
- Add onions and heat through.
- Deglaze the wok with cooking wine, then add tomatoes, udon noodles and scallions.
- Add the soy sauce, turn off the heat and toss evenly.
- Plate and garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds.
SuViche
(located in CityPlace Doral)
3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 148
Doral, FL 33122
786-598-8696
www.suviche.com
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.