(WSVN) - Kick off the start of the summer season with stir-fried steak. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alvaro Machado

The Restaurant: SuViche, Doral

The Dish: Tallarin Saltado

Ingredients:

1 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp cooking wine

½ Red Onion cut into slices, layers separated

1 Tomato sliced, seeds removed

1 tbsp Soy sauce

1 pk udon noodles – cook according to directions on the package

½ chopped scallions

chopped cilantro for garnish

sesame seeds

Method of Preparation:

Turn on wok to medium-high heat.

Add canola oil to the wok and allow it to heat up.

Add the steak and sear evenly on all sides.

Add onions and heat through.

Deglaze the wok with cooking wine, then add tomatoes, udon noodles and scallions.

Add the soy sauce, turn off the heat and toss evenly.

Plate and garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds.

SuViche

(located in CityPlace Doral)

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 148

Doral, FL 33122

786-598-8696

www.suviche.com

