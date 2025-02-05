(WSVN) - Before you say you do not like anchovies, a South Florida chef wants you to try his recipe. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Manuel Umbert

The Restaurant: Pasta, Miami

The Dish: Tagliarini with Anchovies and Garlic

Ingredients:

Pasta Dough Ingredients:

1 cup 00 pasta flour

1 egg

3 egg yolks

4-6 oz tagliarini

1 tbsp olive oil

5 anchovies, chopped

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1/2 tbsp pepperoncino

1 tbsp unsalted butter

chopped parsley leaves

Salt

1-2 tbsp bread crumbs

Method of Preparation:

For pasta:

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

Knead by hand until the surface of the dough is even, smooth and the gluten is well developed. About 5 minutes.

Wrap in cling film and rest for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

Depending on the machine you have, roll the pasta twice through each number until the dough is 1.5mm thick.

Cut the dough lengthwise in 30cm rectangles.

Cut the tagliarini with a cutter or by hand with a knife.

Sprinkle the tagliarini with semolina to avoid sticking in 115g nests.

Refrigerate until use.

Tagliarini:

In a sautee pan, add the olive oil and the pepperoncino.

Add the chopped garlic and cook slowly without color.

Once the garlic is aromatic, add the chopped anchovies and mix.

Deglaze with a little cooking water and add the butter.

Meanwhile, cook the fresh tagliarini for 45 seconds or according to package instructions.

Keep the sauce warm and add the tagliarini.

Add the chopped parsley.

Adjust the sauce thickness with more cooking water.

Season and plate.

Finish with the bread crumbs.

Pasta

124 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 558-4308

www.pasta-restaurants.com

