(WSVN) - Before you say you do not like anchovies, a South Florida chef wants you to try his recipe. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Juan Manuel Umbert
The Restaurant: Pasta, Miami
The Dish: Tagliarini with Anchovies and Garlic
Ingredients:
Pasta Dough Ingredients:
1 cup 00 pasta flour
1 egg
3 egg yolks
4-6 oz tagliarini
1 tbsp olive oil
5 anchovies, chopped
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1/2 tbsp pepperoncino
1 tbsp unsalted butter
chopped parsley leaves
Salt
1-2 tbsp bread crumbs
Method of Preparation:
For pasta:
- Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until well combined.
- Knead by hand until the surface of the dough is even, smooth and the gluten is well developed. About 5 minutes.
- Wrap in cling film and rest for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.
- Depending on the machine you have, roll the pasta twice through each number until the dough is 1.5mm thick.
- Cut the dough lengthwise in 30cm rectangles.
- Cut the tagliarini with a cutter or by hand with a knife.
- Sprinkle the tagliarini with semolina to avoid sticking in 115g nests.
- Refrigerate until use.
Tagliarini:
- In a sautee pan, add the olive oil and the pepperoncino.
- Add the chopped garlic and cook slowly without color.
- Once the garlic is aromatic, add the chopped anchovies and mix.
- Deglaze with a little cooking water and add the butter.
- Meanwhile, cook the fresh tagliarini for 45 seconds or according to package instructions.
- Keep the sauce warm and add the tagliarini.
- Add the chopped parsley.
- Adjust the sauce thickness with more cooking water.
- Season and plate.
- Finish with the bread crumbs.
Pasta
124 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 558-4308
www.pasta-restaurants.com
