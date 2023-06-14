(WSVN) - A fish that’s easy to reel in makes for a great meal. A chef shows us how he likes to prepare it. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Danny Ganem

The Restaurant: La Terrazza, Coral Gables

The Dish: Swordfish Milanese

Ingredients:

Herb bread crumbs

1 cup Panko Bread crumbs

2 Tbsp Chopped Italian Parsley

2 Tsp Dry Oregano

1 Ea Lemon Zest

To Taste Espellete or Chili Flakes

To Taste Kosher Salt

4 ea 7oz Swordfish

4 ea Jimmy Nardello Pepper or small Sweet Peppers (roasted)

4 ea Sunny Side Up Egg

2 ea Lemons

To Taste Kosher Salt

Olive Oil

Canola Oil for Pan Frying

Finishing Salt

Parsley Puree:

1 cup parsley leaves – rough chop

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Salt to taste

Step 1

Combine the parsley in a blender or small food processor with the garlic and about half the oil.

Turn on the machine and puree, adding the remaining oil to make a smooth paste.

Step 2

Add the vinegar and a large pinch of salt and blend for a second.

Taste and adjust the seasoning, then serve or cover and refrigerate for up to a couple of days.

Cilantro Puree, Dill Puree, Basil Puree, or Mint Puree

Method of Preparation:

Herb bread crumbs: Mix all ingredients in a bowl and save in an airtight container.

Swordfish: Season Swordfish fillets with Kosher Salt. Pass each filet through olive oil and then pat down tight the breading over the fish. Season again and repeat the same steps for all 4 pieces.

Roast whole Jimmy Nardello Peppers or small sweet peppers in an oven, on a gas stove top burner, or on a grill until soft and charred.

Meanwhile, heat up a frying pan with Canola Oil (start with one and a half inches to two inches of oil or just enough to cover the swordfish) to 350° F.

Pan Fry the breaded swordfish filets until Medium temperature and place on top of paper towel to dry excess oil.

Parsley Puree:

Combine the parsley in a blender or food processor with the garlic and about half the oil.

Mix until blended, then add the remaining oil and blend until mix becomes smooth like a paste.

Finish with vinegar and salt and blend for a few seconds.

To Plate:

Finish with finishing salt, ½ a lemon, roasted Jimmy Nardello pepper and Sunny Side Up Egg.

La Terrazza

1515 Sunset Drive

Miami, FL 33143

305-912-2639

www.fiolamiami.com

