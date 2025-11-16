(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 large sweet potato
2 boiled eggs
½ avocado, diced
1 tbs. lemon juice
Avocado oil or spray
Tomato, chopped (for topping)
Cilantro chopped (for topping)
*you can use any of your favorites for topping
Method of Preparation:
- Peel and slice the sweet potato lengthwise.
- Spray the slices and bake them in the oven or the air fryer for about 30 minutes until soft.
- In the meantime, slice and smash your boiled eggs and mix in diced avocado, salt and lemon juice.
- When the sweet potato is done, top your sweet potato slices with the egg and avocado mixture, then add chopped tomatoes and cilantro on top.
- You can top this with any of your favorites- chopped onions and peppers are great too!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.