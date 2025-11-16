(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato

2 boiled eggs

½ avocado, diced

1 tbs. lemon juice

Avocado oil or spray

Tomato, chopped (for topping)

Cilantro chopped (for topping)

*you can use any of your favorites for topping

Method of Preparation:

Peel and slice the sweet potato lengthwise.

Spray the slices and bake them in the oven or the air fryer for about 30 minutes until soft.

In the meantime, slice and smash your boiled eggs and mix in diced avocado, salt and lemon juice.

When the sweet potato is done, top your sweet potato slices with the egg and avocado mixture, then add chopped tomatoes and cilantro on top.

You can top this with any of your favorites- chopped onions and peppers are great too!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.