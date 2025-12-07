(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 package brussels sprouts

1/4 cup olive oil (for roasting)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 cup dried cranberries

4 oz goat cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup cranberry glaze

Cranberry Glaze:

3/4 cup cranberry juice

1/4 cup dried cranberries

4 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette

Method of Preparation:

Toss sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts and thyme with olive oil, then roast at 400°F for about 20-25 minutes, or until tender.

Let the sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts cool.

Mix roasted sweet potatoes with crumbled goat cheese and dried cranberries.

Drizzle with cranberry glaze.

To make the cranberry glaze, combine cranberry juice, dried cranberries, honey or maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar in a saucepan.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the glaze thickens.

This salad is perfect for fall and winter gatherings.

Enjoy!

