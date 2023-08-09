(WSVN) - If you’re not a fan of mushrooms, you might become a fan after trying tonight’s dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alex Falco
The Restaurant: Minty Z, Miami
The Dish: Sweet and Sour Mushrooms
Ingredients:
Sweet & Sour Sauce:
3 tbsp White vinegar
1/4 cup Sugar
1 tbsp Ketchup
2 tbsp Pineapple juice
1 tbsp Soy Sauce
1/2 tbsp Sriracha
Mushrooms:
2lb Oyster mushrooms
1 Red bell pepper
4 Garlic cloves
2pc Scallion
2 tbsp Roasted cashews
3/4 cup Potato starch
1/2 cup AP flour
2 tbsp Rice flour or cornstarch
1 tbsp Baking Powder
1/2 tsp Salt
1¼ cup Soy milk
1/3 cup +1 tbsp Grapeseed Oil
Method of Preparation:
- Combine all ingredients for the sauce in a sauce pot and mix thoroughly. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce the heat and allow to simmer. Once the sauce is reduced by 25-30%, remove from the stove and cool.
- In a bowl, combine potato starch, flour, rice flour, baking powder, and salt. Sift them together and set aside.
- Remove the seeds from the bell pepper and cut into medium dice roughly one inch and set aside.
- Peel garlic and slice lengthwise and set aside.
- Chop scallions, white and green parts, into small rings and set aside.
- Remove any soily bottoms from the oyster mushrooms and pick apart the tops into bite-size pieces. Transfer into a bowl and mix in a little of the flour mixture, enough to coat the mushrooms all over.
- Pour the soymilk over the dredged mushrooms.
- In a saucepan, heat 1/3 cup grapeseed to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Drain off excess soy milk from the mushrooms, then add mushrooms to the remainder of the flour mixture and toss until coated evenly and not sticky.
- Using a sieve or colander, shake off excess dredge from the mushrooms. Drop mushrooms into the hot oil to fry until crispy all over.
- Meanwhile, heat a wok over high heat with the remaining 1 tbsp of oil.
- Once the oil is smoking hot, add garlic and bell peppers, stir-frying until the peppers have just begun to tenderize. Add cashews and the sauce to the wok.
- Once mushrooms are crispy and golden brown, carefully remove them from the oil with a slotted spoon and transfer to the wok.
- Toss mushrooms in the wok with other ingredients, then transfer to a plate and garnish with scallions. Serve immediately so as not to lose the crispiness of the mushrooms.
Minty Z
3451 NE 1st Ave #103
Miami, FL 33137
786-623-5904
www.mintyz.com
