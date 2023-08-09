(WSVN) - If you’re not a fan of mushrooms, you might become a fan after trying tonight’s dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alex Falco

The Restaurant: Minty Z, Miami

The Dish: Sweet and Sour Mushrooms

Ingredients:

Sweet & Sour Sauce:

3 tbsp White vinegar

1/4 cup Sugar

1 tbsp Ketchup

2 tbsp Pineapple juice

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1/2 tbsp Sriracha

Mushrooms:

2lb Oyster mushrooms

1 Red bell pepper

4 Garlic cloves

2pc Scallion

2 tbsp Roasted cashews

3/4 cup Potato starch

1/2 cup AP flour

2 tbsp Rice flour or cornstarch

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Salt

1¼ cup Soy milk

1/3 cup +1 tbsp Grapeseed Oil

Method of Preparation:

Combine all ingredients for the sauce in a sauce pot and mix thoroughly. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce the heat and allow to simmer. Once the sauce is reduced by 25-30%, remove from the stove and cool.

In a bowl, combine potato starch, flour, rice flour, baking powder, and salt. Sift them together and set aside.

Remove the seeds from the bell pepper and cut into medium dice roughly one inch and set aside.

Peel garlic and slice lengthwise and set aside.

Chop scallions, white and green parts, into small rings and set aside.

Remove any soily bottoms from the oyster mushrooms and pick apart the tops into bite-size pieces. Transfer into a bowl and mix in a little of the flour mixture, enough to coat the mushrooms all over.

Pour the soymilk over the dredged mushrooms.

In a saucepan, heat 1/3 cup grapeseed to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Drain off excess soy milk from the mushrooms, then add mushrooms to the remainder of the flour mixture and toss until coated evenly and not sticky.

Using a sieve or colander, shake off excess dredge from the mushrooms. Drop mushrooms into the hot oil to fry until crispy all over.

Meanwhile, heat a wok over high heat with the remaining 1 tbsp of oil.

Once the oil is smoking hot, add garlic and bell peppers, stir-frying until the peppers have just begun to tenderize. Add cashews and the sauce to the wok.

Once mushrooms are crispy and golden brown, carefully remove them from the oil with a slotted spoon and transfer to the wok.

Toss mushrooms in the wok with other ingredients, then transfer to a plate and garnish with scallions. Serve immediately so as not to lose the crispiness of the mushrooms.

Minty Z

3451 NE 1st Ave #103

Miami, FL 33137

786-623-5904

www.mintyz.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.