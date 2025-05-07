(WSVN) - Vegan food is so much more than ‘rabbit food’. Surprise the whole family with a summertime plant-based dish at your next barbecue. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Samuel Woods
The Restaurant: The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach
The Dish: Summer Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
1 lb elbow pasta
1/4 cup of Vidalia onion
1/4 cup of green bell pepper
1/4 cup of yellow bell pepper
1/4 cup of orange bell pepper
1/4 cup of diced cucumber
1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes cut in quarters
2 tbsp of chopped fresh dill
2 tsp chopped parsley
2 tsp of garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup of toasted sunflower seeds
1 cup of house made creamy dill dressing:
(mix all ingredients in bowl and refrigerate at least 4 hours)
3-4 cloves minced or crushed
1 tbsp dill
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup oat milk
1 tbsp dijon mustard
1/2 cup vegan mayo
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Cook pasta as directed on the package.
- Rinse pasta with cold water and drain.
- Chop washed cucumber, onions, peppers, dill, parsley and tomatoes.
- Add vegetables, garlic powder, and dill to the drained pasta. Mix well.
- Add dill dressing, salt, pepper and mix well.
- Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. The longer it sits, the better it gets.
- Plate, finish with toasted sunflower seeds, fresh parsley and enjoy.
The Rabbit Hole
2659 E Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
rabbitholepompanofl.com
954-419-4899
