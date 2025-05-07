(WSVN) - Vegan food is so much more than ‘rabbit food’. Surprise the whole family with a summertime plant-based dish at your next barbecue. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Samuel Woods

The Restaurant: The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach

The Dish: Summer Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb elbow pasta

1/4 cup of Vidalia onion

1/4 cup of green bell pepper

1/4 cup of yellow bell pepper

1/4 cup of orange bell pepper

1/4 cup of diced cucumber

1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes cut in quarters

2 tbsp of chopped fresh dill

2 tsp chopped parsley

2 tsp of garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup of toasted sunflower seeds

1 cup of house made creamy dill dressing:

(mix all ingredients in bowl and refrigerate at least 4 hours)

3-4 cloves minced or crushed

1 tbsp dill

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup oat milk

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1/2 cup vegan mayo

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook pasta as directed on the package.

Rinse pasta with cold water and drain.

Chop washed cucumber, onions, peppers, dill, parsley and tomatoes.

Add vegetables, garlic powder, and dill to the drained pasta. Mix well.

Add dill dressing, salt, pepper and mix well.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. The longer it sits, the better it gets.

Plate, finish with toasted sunflower seeds, fresh parsley and enjoy.

The Rabbit Hole

2659 E Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

rabbitholepompanofl.com

954-419-4899

