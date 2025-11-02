(WSVN) - Ingredients:

3 large zucchinis

3 tbs. olive oil

1 lb. sweet Italian pork or chicken sausage (casings removed)

1 ½ cups chopped yellow onion

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ tsp. crush red pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbs. red wine vinegar

2 tbs. tomato paste

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs, divided

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or parchment.

Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out and discard seeds. Then, scoop out some of the zucchini flesh, leaving a ¼ inch border around the edges of each half.

Arrange the zucchini halves in a single layer on the prepared pan and set aside.|

Roughly chop the zucchini flesh, then place in paper towel and squeeze out the liquid.

Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium. Add the sausage and cook, crumbling the meat with a wooden spoon until brown, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate.

Add the onion and cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally until translucent. Add zucchini flesh, tomatoes, garlic, red pepper and 1 tsp. salt and cook, stirring often until tomatoes have released juices and most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the red wine vinegar and cook for another minute.

Return sausage to the pan and stir in the tomato paste and cook for another minute or two until well mixed. Set aside to cool slightly.

Drizzle the zucchini halves with olive oil and sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste. Add 1/3 panko breadcrumbs and 1/3 Parmesan to the sausage mixture and stir. Spoon into the zucchini halves, heaping the filling if necessary.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining panko and parm with 1 tbs. olive oil, tossing to coat. Sprinkle the mixture over the stuffed zucchini.

Bake 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling at the edges.

Cool for ten minutes and serve.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.