(WSVN) - Ingredients:
3 large zucchinis
3 tbs. olive oil
1 lb. sweet Italian pork or chicken sausage (casings removed)
1 ½ cups chopped yellow onion
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered
3 garlic cloves, minced
¼ tsp. crush red pepper flakes (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbs. red wine vinegar
2 tbs. tomato paste
2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs, divided
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or parchment.
- Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out and discard seeds. Then, scoop out some of the zucchini flesh, leaving a ¼ inch border around the edges of each half.
- Arrange the zucchini halves in a single layer on the prepared pan and set aside.|
- Roughly chop the zucchini flesh, then place in paper towel and squeeze out the liquid.
- Set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium. Add the sausage and cook, crumbling the meat with a wooden spoon until brown, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate.
- Add the onion and cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally until translucent. Add zucchini flesh, tomatoes, garlic, red pepper and 1 tsp. salt and cook, stirring often until tomatoes have released juices and most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the red wine vinegar and cook for another minute.
- Return sausage to the pan and stir in the tomato paste and cook for another minute or two until well mixed. Set aside to cool slightly.
- Drizzle the zucchini halves with olive oil and sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste. Add 1/3 panko breadcrumbs and 1/3 Parmesan to the sausage mixture and stir. Spoon into the zucchini halves, heaping the filling if necessary.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining panko and parm with 1 tbs. olive oil, tossing to coat. Sprinkle the mixture over the stuffed zucchini.
- Bake 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling at the edges.
- Cool for ten minutes and serve.
Enjoy!
