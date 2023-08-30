The Chef: Gustavo Montes

The Restaurant: Tanuki, Miami

The Dish: Strip Loin with Puffed Rice

Ingredients:

10 oz prime strip loin

salt

pepper

butter

dry wild rice

microgreens

Ponzu Sauce:

2 tablespoons mirin

1 strip kombu (kelp)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

½ cup bonito flakes

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup mixed citrus juice

Method of Preparation:

Season strip loin with salt and pepper on both sides, and grill to rare (cook to 125 degrees).

After flipping, add butter and let it melt, then take the steak off the grill and let it rest.

Puffed rice:

Use a regular serving amount. Clean the rice, then fill a saucepan with water, bring to a boil and add rice.

Cook over low heat for 30 minutes until rice has absorbed all the water.

Spread the rice on paper towels and allow it to completely dry.

Fry in oil at 400F until puffed. Add a few grains to the oil first to determine if it is hot enough. Add a 1/2 cup at a time. Rice will puff up quickly, so have a wire mesh spider ready to take it out.

Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate and season with salt.

Ponzu sauce:

Combine all ingredients in a clean jar or other airtight container and allow to steep in the refrigerator overnight.

Strain to remain solids.

Store in the refrigerator.

To Plate:

After resting the steak, trim the fat and slice.

Add to a plate, and top with microgreens and puffed rice.

Finish with ponzu sauce.

Tanuki River Landing

1420 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33125

(305) 433-2436

www.tanukimiami.com

