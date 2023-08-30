The Chef: Gustavo Montes
The Restaurant: Tanuki, Miami
The Dish: Strip Loin with Puffed Rice
Ingredients:
10 oz prime strip loin
salt
pepper
butter
dry wild rice
microgreens
Ponzu Sauce:
2 tablespoons mirin
1 strip kombu (kelp)
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
½ cup bonito flakes
½ cup soy sauce
½ cup mixed citrus juice
Method of Preparation:
- Season strip loin with salt and pepper on both sides, and grill to rare (cook to 125 degrees).
- After flipping, add butter and let it melt, then take the steak off the grill and let it rest.
Puffed rice:
- Use a regular serving amount. Clean the rice, then fill a saucepan with water, bring to a boil and add rice.
- Cook over low heat for 30 minutes until rice has absorbed all the water.
- Spread the rice on paper towels and allow it to completely dry.
- Fry in oil at 400F until puffed. Add a few grains to the oil first to determine if it is hot enough. Add a 1/2 cup at a time. Rice will puff up quickly, so have a wire mesh spider ready to take it out.
- Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate and season with salt.
Ponzu sauce:
- Combine all ingredients in a clean jar or other airtight container and allow to steep in the refrigerator overnight.
- Strain to remain solids.
- Store in the refrigerator.
To Plate:
- After resting the steak, trim the fat and slice.
- Add to a plate, and top with microgreens and puffed rice.
- Finish with ponzu sauce.
Tanuki River Landing
1420 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33125
(305) 433-2436
www.tanukimiami.com
