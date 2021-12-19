(WSVN) - If you need a quick and easy breakfast for Christmas morning, you’ve come to the right place. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
4 cups pancake mix
4 eggs
2 cups milk
6 oz. cream cheese (cubed or melted)
1 cup strawberries, sliced
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Pour pancake mix, milk, and eggs into a bowl and mix until combined.
- Pour batter onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spread to the edges. Place cream cheese cubes or melted dollops on top of the batter, followed by strawberry slices.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Cut into squares and serve.
- Add syrup or your favorite toppings.
Enjoy!
