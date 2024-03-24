Ingredients:

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1/4cup sugar

2 1/3 cups biscuit or pancake mix

2/3cup milk

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

½ cup heavy whipping cream or store-bought whipped cream

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, mix strawberries and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir biscuit or pancake mix, milk, 3 tablespoons sugar and the butter until soft dough forms. On an ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by spoonful onto a baking sheet.

Bake for 16 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, or use store-bought whipped cream.

Split warm shortcakes; fill and top with strawberries and whipped cream.

