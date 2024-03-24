Ingredients:
4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1/4cup sugar
2 1/3 cups biscuit or pancake mix
2/3cup milk
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
½ cup heavy whipping cream or store-bought whipped cream
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, mix strawberries and 1/4 cup sugar; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, stir biscuit or pancake mix, milk, 3 tablespoons sugar and the butter until soft dough forms. On an ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by spoonful onto a baking sheet.
- Bake for 16 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, or use store-bought whipped cream.
- Split warm shortcakes; fill and top with strawberries and whipped cream.
