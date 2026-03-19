Grab a couple of steaks and some veggies because we’re firing up the grill with a new recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Levi Rowe

The Restaurant: Throw Social, Miami

The Dish: Steak Skewers with Red Chimichurri

Ingredients:

For the Skewers:

6 oz flank steak, cut into 3 cubes

Cherry tomatoes

1 red onion, quartered

Red baby potatoes, quartered

For the Red Chimichurri Sauce:

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp fresh cilantro

2 tbsp fresh parsley

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

2 roasted red peppers, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Make the Red Chimichurri:

Add the red pepper flakes, garlic, cilantro, parsley, smoked paprika, cumin, roasted red peppers, salt, pepper, and red wine vinegar to a food processor.

Blend while slowly drizzling in the olive oil.

Process until smooth. Set aside.

Prepare the Skewers:

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Thread the red onion, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, and steak cubes onto skewers, alternating ingredients as desired.

Grill until the steak reaches your preferred level of doneness and the vegetables are tender.

Remove from grill and serve with the red chimichurri sauce

Throw Social Miami

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(833) 745-9293

www.throwsocial.com