Grab a couple of steaks and some veggies because we’re firing up the grill with a new recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Levi Rowe
The Restaurant: Throw Social, Miami
The Dish: Steak Skewers with Red Chimichurri
Ingredients:
For the Skewers:
6 oz flank steak, cut into 3 cubes
Cherry tomatoes
1 red onion, quartered
Red baby potatoes, quartered
For the Red Chimichurri Sauce:
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 cloves garlic
2 tbsp fresh cilantro
2 tbsp fresh parsley
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp cumin
2 roasted red peppers, diced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tbsp olive oil
Method of Preparation:
Make the Red Chimichurri:
- Add the red pepper flakes, garlic, cilantro, parsley, smoked paprika, cumin, roasted red peppers, salt, pepper, and red wine vinegar to a food processor.
- Blend while slowly drizzling in the olive oil.
- Process until smooth. Set aside.
Prepare the Skewers:
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Thread the red onion, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, and steak cubes onto skewers, alternating ingredients as desired.
- Grill until the steak reaches your preferred level of doneness and the vegetables are tender.
- Remove from grill and serve with the red chimichurri sauce
Throw Social Miami
2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(833) 745-9293
www.throwsocial.com