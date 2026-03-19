Grab a couple of steaks and some veggies because we’re firing up the grill with a new recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Levi Rowe
The Restaurant: Throw Social, Miami
The Dish: Steak Skewers with Red Chimichurri

Ingredients:
For the Skewers:
6 oz flank steak, cut into 3 cubes
Cherry tomatoes
1 red onion, quartered
Red baby potatoes, quartered

For the Red Chimichurri Sauce:
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 cloves garlic
2 tbsp fresh cilantro
2 tbsp fresh parsley
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp cumin
2 roasted red peppers, diced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tbsp olive oil

Method of Preparation:
Make the Red Chimichurri:

  • Add the red pepper flakes, garlic, cilantro, parsley, smoked paprika, cumin, roasted red peppers, salt, pepper, and red wine vinegar to a food processor.
  • Blend while slowly drizzling in the olive oil.
  • Process until smooth. Set aside.

Prepare the Skewers:

  • Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  • Thread the red onion, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, and steak cubes onto skewers, alternating ingredients as desired.
  • Grill until the steak reaches your preferred level of doneness and the vegetables are tender.
  • Remove from grill and serve with the red chimichurri sauce

Throw Social Miami
2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(833) 745-9293
www.throwsocial.com

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