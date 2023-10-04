(WSVN) – Give your steak a classic French taste with a kosher touch. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Olivia Ostrow
The Restaurant: Ostrow Brasserie, Miami
The Dish: Steak au Poivre
Ingredients:
10 Oz Denver steak strip marinated with crushed black and green peppercorns
Butter or duck fat for cooking steak
Sauce:
1 tbsp of butter (use duck fat if Kosher)
100g (3.5oz) of chopped shallot
100g (3.5oz) of black and green peppercorns
2 oz of sherry wine
2 oz of port wine
1/2 cup heavy cream (use non-dairy if Kosher)
1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
Pinch of salt
Method of Preparation:
- Marinate 10 oz steak strip with cracked pepper and a little olive oil (overnight is best) and set aside.
- Sear steak in a pan with butter and cook to the desired temperature.
- In a skillet over low heat, melt butter and add chopped shallots.
- Saute for a minute, then carefully pour in sherry and port wine. Add 1 tablespoon of Dijon.
- As the color changes to brown, add pepper, cream, and a pinch of salt.
- Cook to reduce until sauce is thick. You can also add a roux of flour and butter to thicken.
To Plate:
- Slice steak and plate. Pour sauce over the steak. Serve with a side of fries.
Ostrow Brasserie
4850 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 238-7452
www.ostrowbrasserie.com
