(WSVN) – Give your steak a classic French taste with a kosher touch. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Olivia Ostrow

The Restaurant: Ostrow Brasserie, Miami

The Dish: Steak au Poivre

Ingredients:

10 Oz Denver steak strip marinated with crushed black and green peppercorns

Butter or duck fat for cooking steak

Sauce:

1 tbsp of butter (use duck fat if Kosher)

100g (3.5oz) of chopped shallot

100g (3.5oz) of black and green peppercorns

2 oz of sherry wine

2 oz of port wine

1/2 cup heavy cream (use non-dairy if Kosher)

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

Marinate 10 oz steak strip with cracked pepper and a little olive oil (overnight is best) and set aside.

Sear steak in a pan with butter and cook to the desired temperature.

In a skillet over low heat, melt butter and add chopped shallots.

Saute for a minute, then carefully pour in sherry and port wine. Add 1 tablespoon of Dijon.

As the color changes to brown, add pepper, cream, and a pinch of salt.

Cook to reduce until sauce is thick. You can also add a roux of flour and butter to thicken.

To Plate:

Slice steak and plate. Pour sauce over the steak. Serve with a side of fries.

Ostrow Brasserie

4850 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 238-7452

www.ostrowbrasserie.com

