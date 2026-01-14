(WSVN) - Get ready to ‘Wok’ and roll. We’ve got an easy-to-make dish that you can sink your teeth into. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Erick Melendez
The Restaurant: Brooklyn Chop House, Miami
The Dish: Spring Rolls
Ingredients:
1 tbsp oil
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or minced
6 dried shiitake mushrooms soaked in boiling water
1 1/2 cups shredded carrots
1 1/2 cups bean sprouts
1 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage
1 tsp corn starch
1 1/2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2 tsp soy sauce
SPRING ROLLS:
15 – 20 spring roll wrappers, defrosted
2 tsp cornflour (for sealing rolls)
1 tbsp water (for sealing rolls)
Oil for frying
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oil in a skillet or wok over high heat.
- Add garlic, stir quickly.
- Add carrot, bean sprouts, cabbage and mushrooms. Cook for 3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
- Add corn starch, soy sauce and Oyster sauce, cook for 1 minute until the liquid is gone. The Filling should not be watery; it should be kind of sticky.
- Cool Filling
SPRING ROLL:
- Mix cornflour and water in a small bowl (for sealing the rolls).
- Carefully peel off one spring roll wrapper; keep the others covered under a damp towel.
- Place the wrapper with the smooth side down in a diamond position.
Place a very heaped dessert spoon of filling on the bottom.
- Roll up halfway, fold sides in, then finish rolling. Use cornflour sludge to seal.
- Pour enough oil into a wok or large saucepan so that it is double the height of the spring rolls.
Heat on medium-high until hot – stick a bamboo chopstick or wooden spoon handle in, if rapid bubbles appear, then it’s hot enough.
- Carefully place spring rolls in the oil (about 4 – 5 at a time) and cook, turning occasionally, until deep golden – around 1 1/2 – 2
minutes.
- Transfer to paper towels to drain.
Brooklyn Chop House
(Moxy Hotel Wynwood, 7th Floor)
255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 515-5251
https://www.brooklynchophouse.com/miami/
