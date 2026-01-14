(WSVN) - Get ready to ‘Wok’ and roll. We’ve got an easy-to-make dish that you can sink your teeth into. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Erick Melendez

The Restaurant: Brooklyn Chop House, Miami

The Dish: Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or minced

6 dried shiitake mushrooms soaked in boiling water

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups bean sprouts

1 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 tsp corn starch

1 1/2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2 tsp soy sauce

SPRING ROLLS:

15 – 20 spring roll wrappers, defrosted

2 tsp cornflour (for sealing rolls)

1 tbsp water (for sealing rolls)

Oil for frying

Method of Preparation:

Heat oil in a skillet or wok over high heat.

Add garlic, stir quickly.

Add carrot, bean sprouts, cabbage and mushrooms. Cook for 3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.

Add corn starch, soy sauce and Oyster sauce, cook for 1 minute until the liquid is gone. The Filling should not be watery; it should be kind of sticky.

Cool Filling

SPRING ROLL:

Mix cornflour and water in a small bowl (for sealing the rolls).

Carefully peel off one spring roll wrapper; keep the others covered under a damp towel.

Place the wrapper with the smooth side down in a diamond position.

Place a very heaped dessert spoon of filling on the bottom.

Place a very heaped dessert spoon of filling on the bottom. Roll up halfway, fold sides in, then finish rolling. Use cornflour sludge to seal.

Pour enough oil into a wok or large saucepan so that it is double the height of the spring rolls.

Heat on medium-high until hot – stick a bamboo chopstick or wooden spoon handle in, if rapid bubbles appear, then it’s hot enough.

Heat on medium-high until hot – stick a bamboo chopstick or wooden spoon handle in, if rapid bubbles appear, then it’s hot enough. Carefully place spring rolls in the oil (about 4 – 5 at a time) and cook, turning occasionally, until deep golden – around 1 1/2 – 2

minutes.

minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Brooklyn Chop House

(Moxy Hotel Wynwood, 7th Floor)

255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 515-5251

https://www.brooklynchophouse.com/miami/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.