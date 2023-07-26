(WSVN) - Creamy, buttery and bready. It’s a Southern staple you must try, even better if it’s made by professionals as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kelly O’Hara

The Restaurant: South Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach

The Dish: Spoon Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off

½ cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the baking dish

2 cups raw fresh corn kernels, cut from 4 ears of corn (frozen kernels may be substituted)

1 ½ cups sour cream

2 large eggs, beaten

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and set an oven rack in the middle position.

Grease a 2-quart or 8-inch baking dish with butter.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder.

In a large bowl, mix the melted butter, creamed corn, and fresh corn kernels.

Add the sour cream and beaten eggs and mix until evenly combined.

Add the dry ingredients and mix until the batter is uniform.

Transfer the batter to the prepared baking dish and bake until the top is golden brown and the center is set, 40 to 45 minutes (a cake tester or toothpick inserted into the center of the spoon bread should come out clean).

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make-Ahead Instructions:

Spoon bread can be made up to 2 days ahead of time.

To reheat, cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and warm in a 300°F-oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until warmed through.

South Bar & Kitchen

165 NE 1st Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

(954) 890-2000

https://www.southpmp.com/menu

