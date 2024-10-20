(WSVN) - Ingredients:

9-inch pre-made pie crust

1 jar strawberry jam

store-bought frosting

candy eyes

your favorite Halloween decorations

Method of Preparation:

Fold out the pie crust and cut it into two equal-sized rectangles.

On one rectangle, add a dollop of jam and spread- making sure not to come too close to the edge, leaving a frame on the dough.

Dab some water on your index finger to dampen the outside edges then place the other rectangle on top. The wet dough will seal the two pieces together.

Crimp the edges using a fork to make a design and help them stick together.

Bake in a 450 oven for about 12-16 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove and let cool slightly.

Frost along the inside of the crimped edges and decorate with your spookiest designs!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.