Spinach Dip Rustic Bread/ La Fontana Steakhouse

(WSVN) - Tomorrow, the dinner table will be filled with delicious Thanksgiving dishes. Be sure to save a little space for a dish that will quickly become a family favorite. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Roberto Gonzalez

The Restaurant: La Fontana Steakhouse, Doral

The Dish: Spinach Dip Rustic Bread

Ingredients:

Yellow Onion (7oz or 2 Cups)

Chopped Garlic (0.5oz or 1tbsp)

Unsalted Butter (2oz or 1tbs)

Heavy Cream (21oz or 6 Cups)

Grated Parmesan Cheese (7oz or 2 Cups)

Chopped Baby Spinach (14oz or 4 Cups)

Rustic Bread (3 Units)

Mozzarella Cheese (7oz or 2 Cups)

Method of Preparation:

In a medium heated pot, add the unsalted butter until melted. Add chopped garlic and yellow onion and sweat for 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add the Parmesan cheese and turn off the stove.

In a blender, add the chopped baby spinach. Add the mix from the pot and let it blend for 2 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375. With bread knife, take the top of the bread. Spoon out the inside dough of the bread. Fill it out with the creamy spinach.

On top, add the bread crumb and mozzarella cheese. Take the preparation to the oven and for 8 minutes until the cheese, is melted and brown.

Serves: 2-4.

La Fontana Steakhouse

4285 NW 107th Av Doral, Miami, FL 33178

(786) 409-4793

https://lafontanasteakhouse.com/

