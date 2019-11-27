Spinach Dip Rustic Bread/ La Fontana Steakhouse

(WSVN) - Tomorrow, the dinner table will be filled with delicious Thanksgiving dishes. Be sure to save a little space for a dish that will quickly become a family favorite. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Roberto Gonzalez
The Restaurant: La Fontana Steakhouse, Doral
The Dish: Spinach Dip Rustic Bread
Ingredients:
Yellow Onion (7oz or 2 Cups)
Chopped Garlic (0.5oz or 1tbsp)
Unsalted Butter (2oz or 1tbs)
Heavy Cream (21oz or 6 Cups)
Grated Parmesan Cheese (7oz or 2 Cups)
Chopped Baby Spinach (14oz or 4 Cups)
Rustic Bread (3 Units)
Mozzarella Cheese (7oz or 2 Cups)
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium heated pot, add the unsalted butter until melted. Add chopped garlic and yellow onion and sweat for 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add the Parmesan cheese and turn off the stove.
- In a blender, add the chopped baby spinach. Add the mix from the pot and let it blend for 2 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375. With bread knife, take the top of the bread. Spoon out the inside dough of the bread. Fill it out with the creamy spinach.
- On top, add the bread crumb and mozzarella cheese. Take the preparation to the oven and for 8 minutes until the cheese, is melted and brown.
Serves: 2-4.
La Fontana Steakhouse
4285 NW 107th Av Doral, Miami, FL 33178
(786) 409-4793
https://lafontanasteakhouse.com/
