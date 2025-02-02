(WSVN) - Ingredients:

12 wonton wrappers

cooking spray

1 container spinach dip (your favorite)

1 8 oz. can artichokes (drained and chopped)

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange the wonton wrappers in a standard 12-cup muffin pan then spray them lightly with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, stir together the chopped artichoke hearts, dip and parmesan cheese.

Divide the mixture evenly among the wonton cups then put in the oven for about 15 minutes until the spinach mixture is warm and the wonton cups are golden brown.

Serve warm and enjoy!

