(WSVN) - Ingredients:
12 wonton wrappers
cooking spray
1 container spinach dip (your favorite)
1 8 oz. can artichokes (drained and chopped)
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Arrange the wonton wrappers in a standard 12-cup muffin pan then spray them lightly with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the chopped artichoke hearts, dip and parmesan cheese.
- Divide the mixture evenly among the wonton cups then put in the oven for about 15 minutes until the spinach mixture is warm and the wonton cups are golden brown.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
