Spinach and Artichoke Dip Pasta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone loves quick recipes that are still great to eat. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
Ingredients:
1 cup spinach dip (your favorite)
2 cups uncooked penne pasta
1 can artichokes, quartered
1 medium shallot
2 tbs. olive oil
1/4 cup grated parmesan
1/2 cup reserved pasta water
salt & pepper to taste
reserve some pasta water to thin sauce if you need to
Method of Preparation:
- Bring water to boil. Add salt and pasta. Boil until al dente for about 8-10 minutes.
- Add olive oil to a hot pan. Add the sliced shallot and sauté. When it wilts, add drained artichoke quarters and sauté over medium high heat.
- Add spinach dip and blend well. If you want it to be thinner, add a bit of the reserved pasta water and blend. Turn down the heat and add finished pasta to the pan and blend well.
- Toss in some Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste.
To Plate:
– Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 4
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.