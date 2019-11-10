Spinach and Artichoke Dip Pasta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone loves quick recipes that are still great to eat. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach dip (your favorite)

2 cups uncooked penne pasta

1 can artichokes, quartered

1 medium shallot

2 tbs. olive oil

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1/2 cup reserved pasta water

salt & pepper to taste

reserve some pasta water to thin sauce if you need to

Method of Preparation:

Bring water to boil. Add salt and pasta. Boil until al dente for about 8-10 minutes.

Add olive oil to a hot pan. Add the sliced shallot and sauté. When it wilts, add drained artichoke quarters and sauté over medium high heat.

Add spinach dip and blend well. If you want it to be thinner, add a bit of the reserved pasta water and blend. Turn down the heat and add finished pasta to the pan and blend well.

Toss in some Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate:

– Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 4

